The Kruiser Kabana Episode 70: 'The American Spectator' Publisher Melissa Mackenzie Pregames the Election

I’m celebrating the seventieth episode with longtime friend Melissa Mackenzie, who is the publisher of the venerable conservative magazine and website, The American Spectator. I had the honor of writing for AmSpec for a while before the Townhall Mothership acquired PJ Media.

Melissa and I met very early on in the Tea Party years and have been in sync on most things politically throughout the years. Given that, you won’t be surprised that she’s a bit on the pessimistic side of things, much like I have been.

We do a deep dive into where Melissa sees the next month or so going. She doesn’t pull any punches and, for once, I get to be the cheery one.

