Trump Says He Will Be 'Strongly Demanding' Joe Biden Take Drug Test Before Debate

On Sunday morning, President Donald Trump renewed his call for Joe Biden to take a drug test either before or after their first debate.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night,” Trump tweeted. “Naturally, I will agree to take one also.”

Why does President Trump want Joe Biden to take a drug test? “His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly,” Trump explained in his tweet. “Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

Earlier this month during an appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump said that he believed Biden was taking something to improve his “mental clarity.”

“I think he should take a drug test,” Trump said.

Biden, of course, dismissed the suggestion. “I’m looking forward to the debate and he’s a fool. The comments are just foolish,” he said.

Dr. David Samadi, a former Fox News contributor, said there’s “nothing wrong” with both Trump and Biden taking pre-debate drug tests. “It should be done for all candidates running for office.”

