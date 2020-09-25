The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 32: Do Americans Have Parental Rights?

This week on The Fringe, Dwight Mitchell, founder of the Family Preservation Foundation, joins me to discuss the troubling erosion of parental rights in America. Mitchell’s children were forcibly taken from him in the state of Minnesota over a spanking. Even with no evidence that he was an unfit parent, Minnesota’s child-protection agency kept his children from him for twenty-two months. After his long fight to get his children back, Mitchell sued the state of Minnesota and he is currently taking it all the way to the Supreme Court.

Make sure to tune in to hear about the fight so many parents in America are having with government agencies that deny them their constitutional rights to parent their own children.