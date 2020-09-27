Project Veritas Strikes Again: Voter Fraud Aids Rep. Ilhan Omar

Jame O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has struck again, this time at the campaign of Minnesota leftist Congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar.

O’Keefe’s latest video documents an Omar campaign helper Liban Mohamed speaking with a carload of absentee ballots:

Money is everything. Money is the king in this world. If you got no money, you should not be here, period. You know what i am saying? Money is everything and a campaign is managed by money. . . . Numbers do not lie. Numbers do not lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentee ballots. Can’t you see? Look at all these, my car is full.

Minnesota law limits the number of absentee ballots that a person other than the voter can have to three.

The Project Veritas investigation found three locations inside Ward 6, a ballot harvesting triangle, where the scheme operates: the Riverside Plaza apartments, the senior citizen community at Horn Towers, and the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services office at 980 E. Hennepin Ave., which also functions as a voting location and ballot drop-off site.

Hennepin County Attorney Jeff Wojciechowski told a Project Veritas journalist on a recorded line the ballot harvesting conduct described to him was: “Illegal, and we will be investigating.”

O’Keefe presents witnesses on camera who admit that absentee ballots are being filled out by “people who work for Rep. Ilhan Omar.” Watch the full video here.