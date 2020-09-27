It's Hard to Restore the Soul of America When You're Stuck in Your Basement

It’s official: Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., the candidate who has pledged to “restore the soul of America,” has called a lid on events before noon — telling the press he will not be available for events for the rest of the day — on at least one-third of the days in September. On Saturday, he threw in the towel before noon on the 11th day this month. Saturday represented the 7th day Biden ended events before noon in the past two weeks.

Less than six weeks before Election Day, the Democratic nominee — who is currently leading in the polls — can’t seem to get out of bed in the afternoon. To make matters worse, Biden hasn’t even been using the extra bed-rest to prepare for the upcoming debate this Tuesday.

And before making the argument Biden has been debate prepping, it should be noted he told a reporter on Sept. 23 he hadn’t started the process at that point. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 26, 2020

When Biden announced his candidacy last year, he said he chose to run after witnessing the white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017. He rightly denounced the “Klansmen and white supremacists and Neo-Nazis” who marched, “chanting the same anti-Semitic bile heard across Europe in the 30s.” Then he falsely accused Trump of calling white nationalists “good people.”

In reality, the president unequivocally condemned the racists. “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally – but you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, okay?” he said at the time.

Biden’s entire premise — the idea that Trump is an evil aberration from American history and that the Democratic nominee can and should “restore the soul of America” — is problematic in the extreme, partially because the ostensible moderate Joe Biden has himself embraced the radical left and openly socialist faction of his party. He has refused to condemn antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters and agitators by name, instead blaming “right-wing militias” for the violence in American cities. Biden has bragged about the character defamation of Robert Bork, lied about the man who got into the tragic accident that killed his wife, and even compared Trump to the Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

Even if Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was the man to restore America’s soul by serving as president of the United States, he wouldn’t be able to do it from his basement.

Biden can’t throw in the towel before noon when the free world is relying on his leadership. It’s bad enough he’s calling a lid on afternoon events six weeks out from the election.

Then again, most Americans expect that if Biden wins the election in November, his vice president will take up the mantle sometime before his 4-year term comes to a close. In other words, the ostensibly moderate Joe Biden is really a kind of Trojan Horse for one Kamala “let’s lock up pro-life journalists” Harris.

Harris is prickly, slimy, extremely disingenuous, and quite radical. She smeared Brett Kavanaugh with outright lies. After her record as a tough-on-crime attorney general, she tried to get hip by lying about smoking pot in college. She demonized Roman Catholic judges for their faith. Oh, and during the primary, she was the most vocal candidate to condemn a certain Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. for — among other things — working with segregationists in his own party.

Even if there were a slight hope that Joe Biden wouldn’t do too much damage to the soul of America — a hard sell, I know — it is virtually impossible that Kamala Harris wouldn’t make America’s animosities and divisions far worse. If Joe Biden can’t appear for press events after noon during the height of campaign season, what makes Americans think he’s capable of leading the country? It seems far more likely he’ll “delegate” much of the hard work to his *wink wink, nod nod* successor, Kamala Harris.

After four years of Trump, many Americans are looking for a “return to normalcy” candidate, and it seems many of them see Joe Biden as that candidate. Don’t believe it for a second.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.