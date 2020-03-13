The Morning Briefing: Screw It America, I'm Beer Blogging

I Hate You, Coronavirus

The coronavirus finally broke me a little bit on Thursday. I am forever grateful that I have you, my dear readers, to talk me off of the ledge from all of this madness.

A few days ago I wrote that I might just turn this into a beer blog if the news kept being about nothing but THE PLAGUE. I was mostly, but not entirely, joking.

I woke up Thursday to a series of texts that ended up canceling the trip I had scheduled to see my daughter and our family in Michigan.

An hour or so later, the NCAA issued a statement that canceled all Division I winter and spring championships, thus ending my child’s collegiate athletic career.

She is heartbroken, which makes me hate the panic-mongers even more.

As you are all aware, I have been writing about being personally responsible while dealing with this coronavirus scare. I’m still in a self-induced quarantine because I may have been exposed to someone who had the virus two weeks ago. I’m all for being cautious.

Canceling everything on Earth isn’t being cautious, it’s insane.

There is no end game to any of the cancelation madness. If there were, it would all make more sense. Put some metrics in place that would trigger the end of the postponements and cancellations. What we’ve seen in the last two days is all-out panic, which is never useful.

By the time Monday’s briefing rolls around there is a real possibility that most the public school districts in America will have canceled classes for an indefinite period of time. This is madness.

Give us some parameters. Give us an end game. Let us know when the STAY AWAY FROM EVERYONE is supposed to stop.

That’s all we want.

As for the beer…

The Flagstaff stuff was disappointing. Flat and tired is the best way I can describe it.

The Citrazona is one of my favorites though. Just a hint of citrus in it, and it still packs a bit of a punch.

Have a great weekend, my friends.

PJM Linktank

RAAAAAACISM. OK, maybe not. [WATCH] 35 Times the Media Said 'Wuhan Coronavirus' or 'Chinese Coronavirus'

Slow Kid on the Block: Joe Biden Blasts Trump’s Coronavirus Response, Then Plagiarizes Trump’s Plan

Smollett Case Roils the Race for Cook County State's Attorney

Mark Levin Takes Aim at the New York Times' 1619 Project

Wait, did she divorce her brother? Ilhan Omar Announces Marriage to Political Consultant She Previously Denied Having Affair With

Globalization May Be the Greatest Victim of the Coronavirus

Visible From Space, Iran's Coronavirus Mass Graves Give the Lie to the Mullahs' Propaganda

Chilling Testimony Reveals U.S. Medical Supply Chain Vulnerable to China Amid Coronavirus

I'm out. Is There Anything Worse Than Sarah Palin Rapping 'Baby Got Back' Dressed as a Furry?

Death Panels Update: Elderly Will Be Denied Intensive Care as Coronavirus Overwhelms Italy's National Health System, Experts Warn

WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE and stuff: Brazilian Official Who Met With Trump and Pence at Mar-a-Lago Diagnosed with Coronavirus

VIP

Biden’s Coronavirus Advisor Explains Why Joe Biden Shouldn’t Be President

VIP Gold

Politico: Will A Biden Blowout In Florida Mean Trump’s In Trouble At Home?

From the Mothership and Beyond

Gun Company Now Offering ‘ANGRYJOE-14’ Lower Receiver

Breaking: NRA Cancels Annual Meeting Set For Nashville In April

Theater Company Claims To Want Conversation On “Gun Violence,” But Do They?

Watch Infected NBA Player Rudy Gobert Mock Coronavirus Precautions By Touching A Bunch Of Stuff Before He Realized He Was Sick

How Are Brick And Mortar Stores Coping With COVID-19 Precautions?

The NY Times Issues A Long-Overdue Correction To The 1619 Project

Disneyland Is Closing Over Coronavirus Concerns

Iran: Satellite Images Show Massive Burial Pits For Coronavirus Victims

Oh. A tearful Alyssa Milano thanks God for Joe Biden’s leadership during the COVID-19 crisis

The irony: Climate change alarmists cancel museum die-in because of the coronavirus

Hot take: Journo seeking flights to Italy because she’d rather be there during the coronavirus outbreak

Fake news: Teen Vogue columnist enraged by ICE’s ‘jackbooted jackals’ barging into hospitals to arrest people

Starbucks stores may go drive-thru only or limit seating

Pure Evil: First, Pelosi Delayed Vote on a Wuhan Virus Funding Bill, Now She’s Allegedly Trying to Slip in Loophole to Help Abortion in Virus Stimulus Package

Joe Biden’s ‘Plan’ for Dealing With Wuhan Virus Was Mostly Plagiarized From the Most Amazing Source

Hillary Clinton Tells President Trump How to Deal With Wuhan Virus Crisis, It Doesn’t Go Well

The Border Emergency Continues to Be an Emergency, New Shocking Stats Show

Biden's Latest Campaign Hire Shows Joey Boy Is Putting The Second Amendment in the Crosshairs

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes After Two U.S. Soldiers Are Killed in Rocket Attack

Race For A Vaccine (The Earliest Availability Appears To Be November)

Bee Me

Parents Worried They'll Have To Raise Their Own Children As Government Schools Shut Down https://t.co/BjolUWCPDY — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 12, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Street art pic.twitter.com/9duT6baMti — Street Art Magic (@streetartmagic) March 13, 2020

We're not canceling anything here, my friends.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”