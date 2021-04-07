The Morning Briefing: Reject the Fauci Fetish Perma-Pandemic Panic Porn

Top O’ the Briefing

Unless, of course, you worship at the altar of Dr. Anthony “Shut It, Peasants” Fauci. The nation’s chief panic porn sourpuss has turned his fifteen minutes of fame into fourteen months of tyrannical infamy and it doesn’t look like he wants to let up anytime soon.

Frequent readers of the Morning Briefing are no doubt aware that I can’t stand Fauci. What began as mild annoyance with Fauci at the beginning of the pandemic has morphed into full-blown intense dislike. I don’t really hate people, that takes far too much energy. Intense dislike can be an invigorating writing prompt, however. I’m a big fan.

Fauci’s shaming shtick has been wearing thin for a while. He really likes doing his bureaucratic bully thing during holidays or big events, like the Super Bowl. As I noted in that post, it’s nigh on impossible to count how many times Fauci has been wrong about pandemic-related things. He is revered by most on the Left as being wisest voice of reason in government regarding this stupid plague. In reality, he shoots from the lip with personal opinions that aren’t grounded in SCIENCE, all the while insisting that they are.

What really makes me dislike the guy, however, is the fact that he obviously doesn’t want anybody to feel better, at least emotionally. I wrote in mid-February that Fauci and Co. were going to start using “variants” as an excuse to keep us cowering and miserable, despite the fact that more and more of us are getting vaccinated.

Fauci is sticking with his heavy-handed scolding approach and oh, by the way, he’s still wrong about everything:

Last month, when Texas Governor Greg Abbott axed the state’s mask mandate and other COVID-related restrictions on businesses and people, Dr. Anthony Fauci called it “risky” and “potentially dangerous.” “When you pull back on all mitigation methods on all public health guidelines, that’s when you get into trouble and history has proven that,” Fauci told Chris Wallace of Fox News. “This isn’t just some kind of a theoretical, a point that I’m trying to make. It’s not theoretical. It actually happens.” But, there’s been no surge. In fact, cases have continued to decline. And Fauci, proven wrong, struggled to explain how Texas has defied his own predictions during an appearance on MSNBC on Tuesday, and tried to suggest that there might be a “lag.”

Yeah, some states that just reopened after long lockdowns are having surges now but people aren’t dropping dead in the street. Like the states that reopened a long time ago and stayed open, that will go away. The COVID tyrants know that, so now they’re trying to scare the public with something called a “double mutant variant” of the virus:

Nearly 40,000 baseball fans attended the Texas Rangers home opener on Monday. Meanwhile, health officials warn of an increase in COVID-19 cases, driven by a new double mutant variant of the virus just found in the U.S. for the first time. @Miguelnbc reports. pic.twitter.com/jz4sM2pQGd — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 6, 2021

DOUBLE. SECRET. PROBATION.

Reject the scare tactics. Mock those willing to give up freedoms because a whimsical bureaucrat likes making them dance for his amusement. Remember: none of this really has anything to do with public health at this point. Nobody needs one mask if they’ve had two vaccines, let alone two, as Dr, Mao Zefauci has suggested.

America wants to live again, and at least half of us aren’t going to let Anthony Fauci lie us into submission.

