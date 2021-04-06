Podcasts
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 113: 'Bearing Arms' Editor Cam Edwards on the Current State of Democrats' Gun Grab Agenda

By Stephen Kruiser Apr 06, 2021 6:42 PM ET
The Bloomberging of America

My friend and colleague Cam Edwards makes his second appearance on the podcast today. Cam is the editor of our sister site Bearing Arms, which means he is the Mothership’s resident expert on all things 2nd Amendment.

It’s no secret that the Democrats have a radical anti-gun agenda and that they feel their tenuous grip on power gives them the right to shove it down our throats. There is a lot of noise surrounding what’s going on as far as legislation, potential executive orders, and the courts when it comes to guns. Cam is here to clear a lot of that up.

We spent some time talking about the Great American Ammo Shortage of 2021, which is so bad it’s even hit us here in Arizona. I’ve shared a couple of online options for buying ammunition before but promised I would do so again in this post, so here they are:

Ammoseek (an ammo retailer search engine)

Palmetto State Armory

Ammo.com

Cheaper Than Dirt

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book Straight Outta Feelings is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab Parler MeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice