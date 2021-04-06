'Enough!'– Republicans Warn of 'Creeping Fascism' If We Don't 'Resist' the Vaccine Passport

Senator Rand Paul is the latest Republican to call for “resistance” to plans by the Biden Administration to institute a vaccine passport. Resisting the idea of a vaccine passport to determine an American citizen’s freedom of movement has gained traction in the media because of how easily it could slip into becoming something akin to the Chinese government’s Social Credit Score scheme. Now the Republican lawmakers are cottoning on.

Governor Ron DeSantis was first out of the blocks to support legislation outlawing such a scheme in Florida.

It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society. If you want to go to the movie theater, should you have to show that? No. If you want to go to a game, no. If you want to go to a theme park, no. … I think it’s something that people have certain freedoms and individual liberties to make decisions for themselves.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene followed up with legislation called the “We Will Not Comply” act, which among other things allows people to file lawsuits against businesses denying them services for failing to possess a vaccine record. She also introduced a bill to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci by cutting off his pay until he can be replaced.

🚨NEW BILL ALERT!🚨 The "#FireFauci Act" will slash the salary of Dr. Always Wrong to $0 and the "#WeWillNotComply Act" will ban vaccine "passports," prevent discrimination against the unvaccinated, and much more to protect the freedom of the American People. pic.twitter.com/JVR01lBID5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 1, 2021

The bill also instructs the Senate to change the mandatory vaccine laws enshrined in Jacobson v Massachusetts, which allows states to use police power against the unvaccinated.

On Tuesday in The Hill, Senator Rand Paul called for all Americans to “resist” the vaccine passports, characterizing them as the “latest COVID power grab.”

You’ve all heard my opinions on government bureaucrat Anthony Fauci. But it goes wider and deeper than any one person. And now we are in danger of their creeping fascism staying in our lives forever if we don’t stand up and resist. The newest power grab comes in the form of an alleged “Vaccine Passport” which would determine your social suitability to engage in your everyday life. [emphasis added] Want to go to the store? Show your vaccine card. Want to go to a restaurant or concert? Did you tell the government what vaccines you’ve had? Want to travel? VACCINE PAPERS PLEASE.

Paul says the American public should never have let go of their power for one second. Getting it back from power-hungry “tyrants and media fearmongers” may prove difficult.

We can’t let government tyrants and media fearmongers push us into accepting this terrible idea that we need their permission to go back to our lives. By early summer, everyone in America will have been eligible for a vaccine. Between those who took the vaccine or had COVID, there is little to no doubt we will have herd immunity by then, and danger from COVID will be low. Even the CDC now admits what I said months ago (and Dr. Fauci denied) — those who have been vaccinated are not getting sick and they are not passing along the disease to others.

Paul isn’t anti-vaccination, he’s anti tyranny and pro-science.

We’ve seen Democrats embrace their roles as lock-down dungeon masters and scaremongers, which they’ve used to change election laws to advantage their political party and keep school kids in Zoom jail.

On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom tied his state’s reopening to 16-year-olds having access to vaccines. Sixteen-year-olds, as a rule, aren’t being laid out by coronavirus. Not that he’d tell you that.

Paul, Greene, and DeSantis are just the beginning of a roiling movement against this Democrat Party power grab.

As that keen political philosopher, the MSNBC host known as the Reverend Al Sharpton, once eloquently advised: