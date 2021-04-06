Google's Laughable Doodle Today Reeks of COVID Propaganda

Google made the questionable choice of not acknowledging Easter in their “Google Doodle” on Sunday, yet, on Tuesday, the following animated “Google Doodle” has shown up:

This comes as Texas has seen a continued decline in COVID-19 cases despite reopening and lifting the state’s mask mandate. We have multiple vaccines. Distribution is meeting the goals originally set by President Trump. It seems like we should be looking at the light at the end of the tunnel, not pushing masking propaganda. Yet, it looks like that’s what Google is doing.