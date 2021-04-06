The Perpetual Gaslighting of America

This is your occasional friendly reminder that no, you are not insane. You are not insane to think it’s absurd that Major League Baseball pulled out of Atlanta to protest an election integrity law that is far more permissive than election laws in MLB’s home state, New York, or in Joe Biden’s home state, Delaware. You are not insane to think that it is logical for states like Arkansas to protect children from experimental transgender “treatments” that set them on a path to permanent bodily mutilation.

According to Medical News Today, “Gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse where a person or group makes someone question their sanity, perception of reality, or memories. People experiencing gaslighting often feel confused, anxious, and unable to trust themselves.”

The legacy media’s bias has gotten so bad, it’s making conservatives question their sanity.

As an example, consider the tale of two mass shootings in March. Twenty-one-year-old Robert Aaron Long confessed to shooting people at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area, killing eight people and wounding one. Long said he went on his murderous rampage to remove “temptation” for his sexual addiction, yet the legacy media and Democrats attributed the shooting to “white supremacy,” noting that six of the eight victims were Asian American women. The shooter’s confession be damned — the media knew his true motive, even if two of his victims were white.

Shortly after that horrific shooting, an alleged shooter, 21-year-old Ahmad Ali Aliwi Al-Issa, opened fire at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colo., killing ten people, including a local police officer. The shooter was Muslim, and his motive remains unclear. Rather than discussing race or religion, the legacy media turned to hammer the issue of gun control, with 14 arguments for gun restrictions for every one argument against them.

Whatever the details of a horrific event, the legacy media finds a way to twist them to support whatever Democratic cause it can. It’s gotten so bad that a judge recently warned that leftist media bias is a threat to democracy. A Media Research Center study found that the legacy media’s suppression of eight key stories — including the Hunter Biden laptop revelations — may have made the key difference in Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

No, you’re not insane to think that it strains credulity that Biden, an aged and frail politician without an inspiring message, defeated the virile Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Time magazine ran an important story exposing a “conspiracy” to make sure Biden would prevail. This was not necessarily illegal. For instance, the Center for Tech and Civic Life pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into key urban election offices to boost turnout — and that turnout helped Joe Biden.

The 2020 election wasn’t “rigged,” but the legacy media, private charities, and Big Tech shifted the playing field in Biden’s favor, and that may have been decisive. Election integrity laws like the one in Georgia are important because they counter the Left’s ability to pull off this kind of shenanigans again.

Conservatives need to be careful about how we navigate these issues. The legacy media is gaslighting us on the election, claiming over and over again that there was no evidence of systemic fraud that “stole” the election. This limited claim is true, of course, but that does not mean that there weren’t significant shenanigans that need to get reined in.

The legacy media is using one claim — “no systemic fraud” — to silence very real concerns about how the Left pulled the levers behind the scenes, especially regarding CTCL and the last-minute changes to voting procedures that violated state laws.

The difficulty is, if conservatives go much farther than insisting that there are legitimate reasons to doubt the security of the 2020 election, the media will brand us “insurrectionists,” and claim that we support the violent assault on the Capitol. This is particularly dangerous considering the fact that Trump supporters really did lead the violent attack on the Capitol in order to prevent the certification of the Electoral College votes.

Conservatives must learn to thread the needle, fighting for the truth without falling into the traps that the Left sets — traps they use to silence us or to make us doubt reality.

It’s not easy being conservative in America these days.