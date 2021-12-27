The Morning Briefing: My New Year's Resoltion Is To Cancel Anthony Fauci

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I will take Charo over Celine Dion any day.

I do hope all of you had a wonderful Christmas day.

We’re back on the grind now and there are a lot of things we should be tearing into. I’m going to have to focus on the worst person in America though: Anthony Fauci.

I loved almost everything that Donald Trump did as president but I’m not happy with the fact that he didn’t fire the fake doctor bureaucrat Fauci.

A.J. has a cautionary tale:

The slippery slope is transitioning to a gushing waterfall. During a Sunday appearance on ABC’s This Week, Anthony Fauci admitted the federal government’s management of COVID-19 should be better but couched that admission by claiming that vaccine mandates for air travel are an effective way to increase vaccination rates.

This guy is an unhinged psychopath. The people who listen to him need to be put in straitjackets.

If America is going to have a future we need to rid ourselves of these petty tyrants.

Forever.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Voorhees, New Jersey: Lift others. One day, they will lift you. pic.twitter.com/hMeNocZmR5 — Goodable (@Goodable) December 27, 2021

