[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Secular 'Christmas' Is the Worst Cultural Appropriation Ever

It’s so nice to be back on camera after several weeks off.
We’re talking Christmas today. Specifically, the ridiculous secular holiday that it has become. Put mildly, I am not a fan.
Secular “Christmas” songs are the worst. Wait until you hear my opinion of Frosty the Snowman.
The spirit of the season is upon me, however. I’m just hiding it well.
I do sincerely wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Let us enjoy what time we can with each other because who knows what in the heck 2022 is going to bring us. Remember how innocent we all were at this time two years ago?
Exactly.
Enjoy!