[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Secular 'Christmas' Is the Worst Cultural Appropriation Ever

By Stephen Kruiser Dec 25, 2021 4:35 PM ET

It’s so nice to be back on camera after several weeks off.

We’re talking Christmas today. Specifically, the ridiculous secular holiday that it has become. Put mildly, I am not a fan.

Secular “Christmas” songs are the worst. Wait until you hear my opinion of Frosty the Snowman.

The spirit of the season is upon me, however. I’m just hiding it well.

I do sincerely wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Let us enjoy what time we can with each other because who knows what in the heck 2022 is going to bring us. Remember how innocent we all were at this time two years ago?

Exactly.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
