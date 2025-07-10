CNN Finally Admits the Truth About the Texas Floods

In the aftermath of the devastating Texas floods, the Democrats and the media rushed to blame President Donald Trump and DOGE cuts for the devastation. Those accusations quickly fell apart, as evidence of ample warnings to the public came out. Even claims that the Trump-era “cuts” to the National Weather Service somehow made the devastation and loss of life worse than it had to be. The facts were so much against this narrative that even leftwing news outlets couldn’t deny the truth.

Advertisement

Now, CNN, which originally joined in the pile-on blaming Trump and DOGE, is finally admitting that the facts don’t support the anti-Trump narrative.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz, reporting from Texas, had just attended a press conference, where he laid out the timeline of warnings and the apparent disconnect between state and local officials to host Pamela Brown. “The state on the 2nd of July was saying that we have concerns. Be prepared. They put out a press release… notifying people to be prepared.” He quoted the official guidance: “Texans are encouraged to follow instructions from local officials.” Yet, he pressed, “And those local officials are the county officials here. And what did they do? And at this point, we have no accounting for what they did.”

Prokupecz revealed a troubling absence of communication: “Up to this point, we don't know that they issued any messages to any of the people in this community and the people who were coming to this community for the Fourth of July in their R.V.s… being encouraged by the city on Facebook postings to come enjoy the holiday weekend.” He added, “Nowhere have I come across yet any notifications, any concerns from the local officials about this weather issue.”

Advertisement

Recommended: Dershowitz Makes Explosive Claim About the Elusive Epstein Client List

The confusion deepened as he described conflicting accounts between state and local authorities: “We know the state says that we have had a phone call with local officials. Some of the local officials are saying, we never knew about this phone call, we weren't on this phone call.” The core issue, he concluded, was anticipation and preparedness: “Were they prepared for it? What were they doing? And at this point, we have no accounting for that, Pam.”

Brown summarized the dilemma: “The sheriff is really focused on how swiftly they jumped into action, putting their own lives at risk. There is no question that that happened, and they should be commended, those first responders. But there's still no answer even now, so many days in, about whether the emergency manager who would be responsible for disasters coming from weather was up in those overnight hours as the weather alerts were ratcheting…”

CNN admits that President Trump and Governor Abbott are not responsible for the flood deaths in Texas.

Shimon Prokupecz admits that the federal government issued the proper warnings before hand and the state government moved the resources into the area before hand, and it was the… pic.twitter.com/Hj5g3jBFsq — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2025

Advertisement

It’s a rare thing when CNN ditches the popular anti-Trump narrative for the facts, but this time it did, which exposed a disturbing reality beneath the official narrative. Yes, first responders showed courage. Yes, the alert systems functioned. But the local leadership charged with turning those alerts into preemptive life-saving action? That was missing in the moments that mattered most. The heroes on the ground did their part. The people at the top didn’t. The truth is out now, and the demand for accountability isn’t going away.

When the facts shattered the anti-Trump narrative about the Texas floods, even CNN had to come clean. PJ Media has been telling the truth from the beginning, exposing what the mainstream won’t. Become a PJ Media VIP and unlock fearless reporting, exclusive insights, and a community that values your voice. Use the promo code FIGHT for 60% off and enjoy ad-free access and member-only perks. Support fearless conservative journalism that puts America First!