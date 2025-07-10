Dershowitz Makes Explosive Claim About the Elusive Epstein Client List

Last week, after months of mounting pressure and speculation, the Department of Justice and FBI released what they thought would be the final word on the Epstein scandal. In a memo that many are calling a whitewash, the DOJ declared there’s no evidence of a client list, no blackmail network, and no coordinated effort to silence Epstein. The backlash was immediate and fierce. If the Trump administration thought this would put the controversy to rest, it was dead wrong. Instead of closing the book, the memo has only reignited public outrage and deepened suspicions that powerful people are still being protected.

Advertisement

In an interview with Sean Spicer, renowned Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz claimed he’s personally seen Jeffrey Epstein’s full client list. However, don’t expect any revelations just yet — Dershowitz says a judge-imposed confidentiality order bars him from disclosing the identities of those entangled in the infamous files.

Dershowitz wasn’t vague about the gravity of what’s being concealed.

He asserted that critical documents in the Epstein saga are being “deliberately, willfully suppressed” to shield certain individuals from scrutiny. “Hand to God, I know the names of the people whose files are being suppressed in order to protect them, and that’s wrong,” he declared, indicating that the suppression isn’t just bureaucratic inertia; it’s a conscious effort to protect the powerful.

When pressed on whether these protected individuals were politicians or business leaders, Dershowitz’s answer was blunt: “They’re everything.” The implication is chilling. The rot, he suggests, is not confined to one sector but permeates the very fabric of elite society.

Recommended: Is This the Most Disgusting Thing Michelle Obama Has Ever Said?

He didn’t stop there, arguing that some of Epstein’s alleged victims named in the files may themselves have been perpetrators, and that judges are actively shielding false accusers from exposure. According to Dershowitz, “If the accusation is allowed out, so should the material that diminishes the credibility of the accuser.” He’s called for “total transparency,” demanding that every document be released without redactions.

Advertisement

Dershowitz’s name has been dragged through the mud in the Epstein affair, most notably by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him in 2014 of having sex with her when she was underage. The legal battle that followed was long and ugly, with both sides suing for defamation. But in 2022, the lawsuits ended with no damages awarded, and Giuffre herself issued a statement acknowledging that she may have “made a mistake” in identifying Dershowitz as one of her abusers. “I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz,” she admitted, a rare moment of public retraction in a case that’s been marked by sensationalism and media hysteria.

The professor didn’t shy away from the darker implications of the case, either. He floated the possibility that Epstein was working with foreign intelligence, specifically, Israeli Mossad. “It’s possible… Israeli intelligence used him. He flew to Israel… Had lunch with prominent Israelis,” Dershowitz said. The suggestion is more than a conspiracy theory; it’s a reminder that the Epstein scandal is not just about personal depravity but about the intersection of power, intelligence, and blackmail on a global scale.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The tragic coda to this saga came with the news that Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most vocal accusers, died by suicide at age 41. Her passing is a somber reminder of the human cost behind the headlines and the unanswered questions that still haunt this case.

Advertisement

Dershowitz’s call for transparency is a challenge to a system that has, for too long, protected the well-connected at the expense of justice. The American public deserves to know the full truth about Epstein’s network — and who’s being shielded from accountability. The time for half-measures and redactions is over. It’s time to pull back the curtain, no matter whose reputations are at stake.

The Epstein saga proves that the Deep State protects the powerful at all costs. PJ Media refuses to let them get away with it. While legacy outlets look the other way, we’re committed to total transparency and relentless reporting. Become a PJ Media VIP for 60% off with the code FIGHT and gain access to member-only insights, ad-free content, and the ability to make your voice heard. The fight for truth needs you. Join the resistance — sign up now.