Introducing the Leftist Loser of the Year

In a dreadful year for Democrats, so many options of failure and tone-deafness present themselves: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Alejandro Mayorkas, Jen Psaki, Chuck Schumer, Brian Stelter, and the Cuomo brothers to name a few.

But Seattle socialist Rep. Pramila Jayapal takes the proverbial cake for losing.

She is the vicious chair of the “Congressional Progressive Caucus,” and the public face behind a radical mission to use the bipartisan infrastructure bill to force Sens. Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, and other potentially reluctant Democrats into passing the “Build Back Better” social welfare extravaganza.

During the summer and fall, Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed numerous infrastructure votes because of Jayapal, who once ranted, “We will agree to the bipartisan bill if, and only if, we also pass the reconciliation bill first.”

Jayapal finally announced on Nov. 1 that her cabal of fewer than 100 people would vote for the smaller infrastructure bill, despite Manchin not giving assurance he would eventually vote for the larger bill. Jayapal believed President Joe Biden would get Manchin on board despite the West Virginian continuously voicing his legitimate concerns.

“Throughout the last three months I have been straightforward about my concerns, that I will not support a reconciliation package that expands social programs and irresponsibly adds to our $29 trillion in national debt that no one seems to really care about,” Manchin said on Nov. 1.

Four days later, Jayapal told her caucus they had taken their petulant protest as far as they could. Biden asked Democrats to trust him on Manchin’s commitment to passing the legislation, and though five Marxist representatives — Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib — disagreed, the legislation passed.

It was a disastrous maneuver by Democrats.

The far-left goons created fake expectations that they would use their leverage on infrastructure to pass all of Build Back Better; needless to add, they failed to deliver.

Her infrastructure bill’s passage also came too late for the ballot box.

Just days earlier, Republican Glenn Youngkin shocked Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial election. Democrats from the Commonwealth blame Jayapal and her extremist colleagues.

“I think congressional Democrats blew the timing,” Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said. “We should’ve passed these bills in early October. If we had, it would’ve helped Terry McAuliffe probably win the governor’s race.”

Finally, Jayapal’s agenda and plan was rendered pointless when Manchin told Bret Baier on Fox News last week he won’t support the boondoggle.

The political stunts orchestrated by Jayapal proved again that Democrats are incapable of governing. If the party simply passed infrastructure after the U.S. Senate did earlier this year, they could have avoided the congresswoman’s preposterous charade.

People living in left-wing bubbles like Jayapal don’t care about the overall picture, however, nor do they value colleagues in real districts where elections are not guaranteed.

Jayapal, as expected, has taken zero responsibility for the embarrassment she created; like other socialists, she instead blames Manchin for “betrayal” and also told reporters he lacks integrity.

This is rather rich coming from a bully who had more than a dozen former staff members recently accuse her of abuse.

And with all those horrors and failures, I congratulate Washington state’s third-term congresswoman on earning the dubious title of biggest loser in 2021.