Meltdown: Winsome Sears' Victory in Virginia Has Sent Dems Over the Edge

The left is still having a hard time coming to grips with their defeats across America, but seeing a black female Republican ascend to the second-highest office in Virginia may have sent them over the edge.

The victory of Winsome Sears, and conservatives’ ebullience over it, caused another meltdown Thursday night.

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Virginia’s Republican voters should get no credit for electing a person of color because her opponent — Democrat Hala Ayala — also is a person of color.

“What Republicans are now doing is they basically demand credit any time any of them ever voted for anybody Black or if there’s a Black guy on the Supreme Court that’s conservative,” Reid claimed. “Any Black conservative is supposedly or the Black president having ever been elected, right? The fact that he was elected, period, means there’s no racism. So you had a choice of two Brown/Black people and you picked one of them. Do you get credit? Do you get special credit?”

Michael Eric Dyson, a professor and noted left-wing racialist, naturally agreed with Reid’s warped analysis and added some delusional bigotry.

“The problem is here they want White supremacy by ventriloquist effect. There is a Black mouth moving but a White idea running on the runway of the tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the White supremacist practices,” Dyson ranted. “We know that we can internalize in our own minds, in our own subconscious, in our own bodies the very principles that are undoing us. So to have a Black face speaking in behalf of a White supremacist legacy is nothing new. And it is to the chagrin of those of us who study race that the White folk on the other side and the right wingers the other side don’t understand.”

He also said Sears “undermines and undercuts and subverts the very principles about which we are concerned.”

It’s amazing that Dyson concocted that word salad of gobbledygook without notes. And I am sure he’s never spoken to Sears.

It's one of the more dishonest things you'll ever see. They truly believe that you either support CRT or you don't even want slavery mentioned in schools. Absolutely nuts. https://t.co/SBV5eQPyus — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 4, 2021

Apparently making the round on left-wing shows, Dyson appeared earlier in the day on The View to spew more bile. As vacuous hosts repeated the lies about critical race theory not being taught in schools — including host Sunny Hostin repeating the banal refrain every Democrat says about conservatives hoping slavery is not taught — Dyson echoed election loser Terry McAuliffe, saying (white) parents get no say in public education.

“You can’t just ask white brothers and sisters who have been participants in a particular problem of oppression how to relieve it,” Dyson argued. “White comfort cannot be the predicate for making sure that race is a strategy that shouldn’t be used.”

Since they have pushed forward their radical agenda and engaged in extreme rhetoric over the last 48 hours, it seems Democrats have no interest in understanding why Americans rejected them once again this week.

