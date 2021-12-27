Who Is the Top Patriot of 2021?

On Christmas Day, I anointed Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal as 2021’s biggest political loser. Today, let’s observe the opposite.

After a tumultuous first week of 2021, it’s been an overall good year for Republicans, meaning I can’t choose just one winner; therefore, here’s a brief mention of the best of the best — in no particular order:

Ron DeSantis

In the face of left-wing lies, local media malpractice, and perpetual vitriol, the first term governor. showed intrepid leadership. In a complex state with diverse, elderly population, he handled the coronavirus more successfully than most executives. DeSantis consistently balanced safety and data, allowing residents the freedom to earn a living and offering vital in-person schooling across the Sunshine State.

While other states defund their police, Florida continues to support our law enforcement – that’s why we gave our officers $1,000 bonuses this year. pic.twitter.com/o1AwSYbSXw — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 26, 2021

Michael Waltz

The first U.S. Army Green Beret in congressional history has been making sense all year on issues that matter, especially foreign policy and China’s noxious crusades. The 47-year-old Floridian — who often appears on news panels to disseminate important information — has emerged as a true leader in only his second term.

We pray your Christmas Day was as wonderful as ours! Im so fortunate to serve this great nation. 🇺🇸🎄#Family pic.twitter.com/04mqw25J0a — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) December 25, 2021

Glenn Youngkin

The former businessman burst onto scene this summer and fall by running a near-perfect gubernatorial campaign in a blue state. Because of his persuasive common sense conservatism, Youngkin won the biggest election this year, setting the stage for more conservative triumphs in 2022.

Suzanne and I were honored to pause and reflect at the @ArlingtonNatl today. During National @WreathsAcross America Day, we are reminded of our fallen heroes and those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms. pic.twitter.com/YhlMK7XEba — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) December 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell

Entering year 15 as the GOP’s unflappable leader, the Kentuckian continues to demonstrate consistent leadership in the face of a dishonest opposition party pursuing a transformational agenda, while also being targeted by a recalcitrant populist wing.

After rolling to reelection last year against a massively funded opponent, on the heels of another Supreme Court confirmation, McConnell keeps winning and stopping nearly all core leftist goals, despite minority status due to the surprising Jan. 5 Georgia Senate losses.

Democrats spent 2021 distracted with unrelated far-left ambitions. As a result, the Biden Administration has America badly short on affordable COVID tests, new treatments, or any actual plan. Angry speeches about inherited vaccines are not a strategy. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/sSCg19veVl — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) December 23, 2021

Enes Kanter Freedom

The Turkish-born, newly minted American citizen seemingly is the only NBA player with a conscience, along with the bravery and intelligence to call out his misguided league and other odious corporate sponsors for appeasing evil.

Enes Kanter Freedom: Why I stand up for freedom in America—and around the world https://t.co/AtXAZHsT3r — TIME (@TIME) December 22, 2021

Greg Abbott

As he seeks a third term as the Lone Star State’s leader, Abbott, like DeSantis, continues his noble fight for freedom, despite the usual media attacks. But perhaps more importantly, the 64-year-old is leading efforts on border security, particularly in Texas, because President Joe Biden will not.

While many Guardsmen & Texas Dept. of Public Safety officers will be away from loved ones this Christmas, their efforts to secure the border are invaluable. These heroes risk their lives every day to keep us safe. On behalf of all Texans, thank you for your service & sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/q92RGCBq8m — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 24, 2021

Honorable mention:

National Review’s Jim Geraghty: His daily COVID-19 coverage the last 21 months has been invaluable, insightful, and accurate.

Elon Musk: Showing leadership, innovation, and bluntness in various ways.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem: Another year of strong, data-driven leadership on several issues from a humble Midwestern leader.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio: Leading U.S. Senate efforts to draw attention to and combat evil in China, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: Taking on Major League Baseball’s woke imbecility and leading the Peach State with important policies.

Talk show host Clay Travis: Replacing Rush Limbaugh on radio admirably in June, and simultaneously fighting the good fight on sports and politics.

The U.S. Border Patrol: A large group, not an individual, but after being betrayed by the Biden-Harris administration month after month, these heroes still work to keep America safe each day with very little applause. They deserve our full gratitude.

