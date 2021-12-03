DeSantis Derangement Syndrome Starts to Rear Its Ugly Head

Liberal actress Sarah Silverman called out MSNBC’s hater-in-chief Joy Reid Friday for her latest misinformation and alarmism.

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, likely fed up with the lack of support from the Biden administration, proposed a civilian-military force in the Sunshine State.

The Republican introduced plans to re-establish the Florida State Guard to quickly aid responses to emergencies like hurricanes. Several other states across the country, including deep-blue California and New York, have similar civilian forces.

“We want to make sure that we have the flexibility and the ability needed to respond to events in our state in the most effective way possible. That will require us to have access and be able to use support in ways that are not encumbered by the federal government or don’t require federal government,” DeSantis said. “So I’m going to be recommending in the budget $3.5 million to re-establish the Florida State Guard. The Florida State Guard will act as a civilian volunteer force that will have the ability to assist the National Guard and state-specific emergencies.”

That should have been the end of any story, but the unhinged left — quickly entering derangement syndrome toward DeSantis as they did George W. Bush and Donald Trump — quickly suggested that DeSantis is an authoritarian.

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to reestablish a World War II-era civilian military force that he, not the Pentagon, would control,” a CNN article atop their page much of Friday read. “But in a nod to the growing tension between Republican states and the Biden administration over the National Guard, DeSantis also said this unit, called the Florida State Guard, would be ‘not encumbered by the federal government.’ He said this force would give him ‘the flexibility and the ability needed to respond to events in our state in the most effective way possible.’”

Again, Florida would be the 23rd state to establish such a force.

This CNN piece, which is leading their website, is remarkable. DeSantis wants to recreate an organization that TX, NY, and CA already have — to help with hurricanes and vaccinations and so forth — and suddenly it’s the most sinister thing in the world. https://t.co/4wJrTbiUFv pic.twitter.com/qHRTLKDYDB — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 3, 2021

Democrat Nikki Fried, Florida’s lunatic agriculture commissioner who wants to run against DeSantis in next year’s gubernatorial race, deemed it a paramilitary force.

When Reid, a certifiable racist with no business being on television, tweeted, “So… y’all know this is fascisty bananas, right…?” Silverman pushed back at the irresponsible hyperbole.

“Please read the article before you post this stuff you’re a news outlet. The truth has to matter,” Silverman wrote.

Reid, whose MSNBC blog also posted a delusional piece called “DeSantis wants Florida to establish its own military force. He can’t be trusted,” was not the only progressive expressing panic over DeSantis’ mundane proposal.

fauci was msnbc just last night complaining about the tone of the rhetoric coming out of fox news. “comparing desantis to fidel castro and the Taliban is one thing. but a mengele reference is a bridge too far!" https://t.co/T04y5sOjoF — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 4, 2021

“WOW: GOP Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis wants to form a personal militia like the ‘political’ leaders in Iraq have. It would be a militia that only answers to him. This is the beginning of a ‘Red Army’ as the GOP prepares for war. Literally,” left-wing CNN contributor and radio host Dean Obeidallah said, to much mockery.

He will be greeted in DC as a liberator. https://t.co/smKVd3rf62 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2021

DeSantis’ Press Secretary Christina Pushaw condemned the media’s disingenuous coverage, arguing, “Corporate media’s super-spreaders of disinformation are desperate to score cheap political points against Governor DeSantis, but they aren’t fooling Floridians. Florida is the freest state in the country, because we have a governor who fights to defend our constitutional rights – even in the face of an unprecedented onslaught from the Biden Administration. Protecting citizens’ freedom to live their lives and make their own choices, as Governor DeSantis does, is the opposite of dictatorship.”