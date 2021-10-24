Georgia Gets Last Laugh Over Woke MLB

The Atlanta Braves are headed back to baseball’s World Series for the first time since 1999 — and since sports and politics so often mix, it’s a slap in the face to President Joe Biden, woke Democrats, and Major League Baseball’s clueless leadership.

As the 2021 season got underway nearly seven months ago, pro baseball’s ignorant commissioner caved to Twitter mobs and an uninformed White House’s pleas that the game be moved out of Atlanta as part of a specious campaign to slander Georgia’s voting law.

Moments after the Braves finished off the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night, Gov. Brian Kemp rightly castigated MLB and the conspiracy theorist he defeated in 2018 for the snub:

While Stacey Abrams and the MLB stole the All-Star Game from hardworking Georgians, the Braves earned their trip to the World Series this season and are bringing it home to Georgia. Chop On, and Go @Braves! — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 24, 2021

Back in April, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred caved to partisan politics and progressive hysteria within mere hours by relocating the Midsummer Classic, plus the sport’s annual draft, due to the state’s innocuous new election laws.

Part of Manfred’s embarrassing statement read: “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

Manfred never explained MLB’s problems with the bill; rather he regurgitated easily debunked clichés.

This decision came on the heels of Biden, in appalling moments of dishonesty, denouncing the law as “racist” and “Jim Crow”.

The bill actually expands voting opportunities by requiring counties to open polls for two Saturdays of early voting. It codifies drop boxes for ballots as a permanent feature of the system and institutes a voter ID requirement that’s supported by most Americans.

At the time, even The Washington Post‘s Glenn Kessler gave Biden “four Pinocchios” for his outrageous lies on this issue.

The White House has never provided an explanation for the erroneous statements. Honest Americans and Republicans, who ran ads about the lies during the All-Star Game in July, have the last laugh for now.