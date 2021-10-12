News & Politics

Two Georgia Elections Employees Fired Over Allegations of Shredding Voting Applications

By Mitch Picasso Oct 12, 2021 4:24 PM ET
Two employees at the Fulton County Registration & Elections office in Georgia have been fired by the director, Richard Barron, following allegations of shredding voter registration applications, according to the county website.

The two employees, who have yet to be named, were reported by their fellow coworkers for suspicious behavior regarding the processing of voter applications. The two employees were alleged to have shredded the forms instead of processing them, according to the Fulton County website.

Barron reported the allegations to the Office of Investigations at the Secretary of State’s office and to Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts.

“Elections are the most important function of our government,” stated Pitts. “We have committed to transparency and integrity.”

This, however, is not the first time suspicious activity has been alleged in Georgia’s election process. The Heritage Foundation has recorded at least 20 incidents of election fraud dating back to 1997.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has called on the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.

“After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” Raffensperger said, according to CBS46.

Fulton County residents are set to vote in municipal elections in three weeks.

