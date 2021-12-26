Fauci: Let's Require Vaccines for Domestic Air Travel

The slippery slope is transitioning to a gushing waterfall.

During a Sunday appearance on ABC’s This Week, Anthony Fauci admitted the federal government’s management of COVID-19 should be better but couched that admission by claiming that vaccine mandates for air travel are an effective way to increase vaccination rates.

Desperately, the physician said that “anything” to get more people vaccinated would be important.

“A vaccine requirement for a person getting on the plane is just another level of getting people to have a mechanism that would spur them to get vaccinated,” Fauci argued. “We’ve got to do better. I think things will improve greatly as we get into January, but that doesn’t help us today and tomorrow.”

This flies in the face of a recent New York Times report showing that vaccine mandates “have not provided the significant boost to state and local vaccination rates that some experts had hoped for.”

