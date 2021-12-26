Fauci: Let's Require Vaccines for Domestic Air Travel

The slippery slope is transitioning to a gushing waterfall.
During a Sunday appearance on ABC’s This Week, Anthony Fauci admitted the federal government’s management of COVID-19 should be better but couched that admission by claiming that vaccine mandates for air travel are an effective way to increase vaccination rates.
Desperately, the physician said that “anything” to get more people vaccinated would be important.
“A vaccine requirement for a person getting on the plane is just another level of getting people to have a mechanism that would spur them to get vaccinated,” Fauci argued. “We’ve got to do better. I think things will improve greatly as we get into January, but that doesn’t help us today and tomorrow.”
This flies in the face of a recent New York Times report showing that vaccine mandates “have not provided the significant boost to state and local vaccination rates that some experts had hoped for.”
This fall, the Biden administration declined to implement a vaccine mandate for domestic air travelers, despite tyrannical Democrats sending a November letter urging vaccine requirements for those boarding planes.
Foreign travelers coming to the U.S. are still required to show proof of vaccination.
Omicron continues to exhibit milder symptoms, despite spreading faster; the new variant also could evade vaccines, making vaccination less enticing or important for some.
“Even though we’re pleased by the evidence from multiple countries, it looks like there is a lesser degree of severity, we’ve got to be careful that we don’t get complacent about that,” Fauci added Sunday. “It might lead to a lot of hospitalizations in the United States.”
Just a few weeks ago, President Joe Biden explained that he didn’t think such a mandate was necessary, saying, “I continue to rely on the scientists and asking them whether or not we have to move beyond what we did yesterday. Right now, they’re saying no.”