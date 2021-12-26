Man Who Trolled Joe Biden Is Getting Death Threats

Jared Schmeck, the man from Oregon who trolled Joe Biden during the NORAD Santa tracking live stream on Christmas Eve, says that he is now getting death threats after his innocent stunt.

“And now I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech,” Schmeck told The Oregonian. He also said that he started getting “vague but threatening” phone calls in the aftermath of the call.

“I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Let’s go Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple minded, no matter how I feel about him,” he said. “He seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner…I love him just like I love any other brother or sister.”

Schmeck called into NORAD during the event and got to talk to Joe and Jill Biden, who spoke with Schmeck’s kids about what they wanted for Christmas. Afterward, Biden wished Jared a Merry Christmas.

“I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well. Merry Christmas and Let’s go Brandon,” Schmeck replied.

“Let’s go, Brandon. I agree,” Biden said in response.

Schmeck insists he meant no disrespect.

“At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job,” said Jared Schmeck, who works for an electric company and was previously a Medford police officer for six years until he resigned in July 2018. “I mean no disrespect to him.”

One person particularly triggered by Schmeck’s trolling of Biden is Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who has taken to Twitter to attack the 35-year-old father of four.

“I refuse to believe we are this indecent as people. Not on Christmas Eve,” Swalwell said on Twitter before invoking Biden’s late wife and daughter. “And not to a person who lost his wife and daughter at Christmastime. We are better than this. Be kind and #MerryChristmas.”

Swalwell also had nothing better to do on Christmas Day and attacked Schmeck again. “Don’t waste your time on the pathetic dad who humiliated his family to say F-U to the president on Christmas Eve,” Swalwell tweeted. “He’s irrelevant. Spend your time asking why Republican leaders are celebrating him. This isn’t my parents’ Republican Party. This new crew are indecent to their core.”

Don’t waste your time on the pathetic dad who humiliated his family to say F-U to the president on Christmas Eve. He’s irrelevant. Spend your time asking why Republican leaders are celebrating him. This isn’t my parents’ Republican Party. This new crew are indecent to their core. https://t.co/DQdMR6HnMN — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 26, 2021

Schmeck is now getting death threats over an innocent joke, but to Swalwell, it’s Republicans who are “indecent to their core.”

I think Swalwell needs his head examined.

As of this writing, #JaredSchmeck is trending on Twitter due to reports of the backlash he’s received. “The same people who said ‘F Trump’ (and those who were fine with it) at awards shows and more for years are mad that some rando pranked the guy who said the entire pandemic was the uninjected’s fault,” Dana Loesch tweeted. “Man, these people are never not the collective victim.”

The same people who said “F Trump” (and those who were fine with it) at awards shows and more for years are mad that some rando pranked the guy who said the entire pandemic was the uninjected’s fault. Man, these people are never not the collective victim. #JaredSchmeck — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 26, 2021

It should be noted that Christmastime is not so sacred to him that attacking a sitting president isn’t beneath him. On Christmas Eve 2017, Swalwell attacked President Trump and called for his prosecution.

He takes from us (& our kids) so his friends get richer. But let’s not give @realDonaldTrump all of the credit for this theft. He had accomplices: @HouseGOP & @SenateGOP. Let’s prosecute accordingly. https://t.co/mzB2ZIVKKn — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 24, 2017

Swalwell also repeatedly attacked Trump around Christmas last year, so I guess he’s not “better than this,” certainly not enough to not bully a private citizen.

And don’t forget that Swalwell reportedly had an affair with a Chinese spy.