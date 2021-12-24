LOL: Biden Tricked Into Agreeing With ‘Let’s Go Brandon' During NORAD Event

On Friday, Joe and Jill Biden did a video call into NORAD to see where Santa is. After speaking with some kids, a father said to the Bidens: “I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well. Merry Christmas and Let’s go Brandon.”

“Let’s go, Brandon. I agree,” Biden said in response.

Luckily for us, the event was live-streamed and we have the video.

“Let’s go Brandon, I agree!” – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/x9OJDbvwYz — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 24, 2021

It’s hard to imagine that Joe Biden has been so protected by his handlers that he doesn’t know what “Let’s go Brandon” means. Perhaps he’s just so clueless he doesn’t actually remember.

Still, it is widely believed Biden skipped the Army-Navy football game to avoid chants of “Let’s go Brandon,” which became a national sensation after an NBC reporter claimed she “misheard” chants of “F**k Joe Biden!” at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega. The phrase, which began as a viral social media meme, eventually became a chart-topping song on iTunes. It even has its own dance. It’s also on shirts, bumper stickers, and face masks. And now, it has reached the very top.

Linda Feldmann, the Washington bureau chief of the Christian Science Monitor, reported on the incident in the White House press pool report, saying: “We are trying to get more on why this happened.”

