Marine Corps Vet Foils Robbery, Accepts Heroism Award Wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' T-Shirt

On October 20, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran foiled an attempted armed robbery in Arizona. Video of his heroic efforts has since gone viral.

But the story just keeps getting better from there.

In recognition of his actions, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office presented James Kilcer with the Citizen’s Valor Award “for extraordinary heroism and exceptional courage while voluntarily coming to the aid of another citizen during an incident involving criminal activity at extreme, life threatening, personal risk in an attempt to save or protect human life.”

Kilcer accepted the award wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap and a “Let’s Go Brandon” t-shirt—which is just awesome:

“Let’s Go Brandon!” has become a viral sensation after an NBC reporter pretended that chants of “F*** Joe Biden!” at a NASCAR race were actually fans shouting “Let’s go, Brandon!”

Recently, a GOP congressman from Florida ended a speech on the House floor with “Let’s go, Brandon!” and another congressman from South Carolina donned a “Let’s go, Brandon!” face mask in the House chamber. Earlier this week, month, alternative rapper Loza Alexander topped the iTunes hip hop chart at #1 with his song “Let’s Go Brandon.”