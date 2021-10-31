‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Now Has Its Own Dance

“Let’s Go Brandon” has been on quite the epic journey.

In less than a month since an NBC reporter “misheard” chants of “F**k Joe Biden!” at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega as “Let’s go, Brandon!” the phrase has gone from a viral social media meme to a chart-topping song on iTunes. It’s on shirts, bumper stickers, and face masks and has made its way into the House chamber.

And now, it’s a dance.

The “Let’s Go Brandon Slide” by Florida rapper Forgiato Blow, has over 200,000 views on YouTube as of this writing:

“Let’s go Brandon, F Joe Biden, yeah what side you on? We the people, screaming it loud, yeah what side you on?” goes the song’s lyrics.

“Left foot up, right foot slide, let’s go Brandon, yeah the gang outside,” the song continues. “Left foot up, right foot slide, F joe Biden, know the gang’s outside.”

There are several other “Let’s Go Brandon” songs out there. Four of the top five songs on the iTunes charts are “Let’s Go Brandon” songs.