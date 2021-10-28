World Series Fans Unfurl Massive 'Let’s Go Brandon' Banner

The 2021 World Series—contested between teams from two states the sports media and liberals loathe—got underway in Houston this week.

And wouldn’t ya know it, somebody brought up politics; specifically, a massive “Let’s go Brandon!” banner, at least 15 seats wide, was displayed by fans at Minute Maid Park Wednesday night. “Let’s go Brandon” is, of course, the cleaner version of the anti-Joe Biden slogan that’s taken over the sports world — even in liberal locales — this autumn.

If you hung around for the post-game show, the famous chant was unmistakable , too.

“Let’s go Brandon” has also become a very popular music theme, as Americans from all backgrounds push back against the radical agenda and continuous failures of the Biden administration.

Game 3 of the World Series is Friday night in Atlanta, where the fans despise the president almost as much as baseball’s commissioner. And oh, a former president will attend Saturday’s Game 4 in Georgia.