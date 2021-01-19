The Morning Briefing: Trump's Last Full Day—What a Long, Strange Trip It's Been

The Trump Trip Has Been Wild

Happy Tuesday, my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I don’t know what the heck funnel cakes are about.

WELL…here we are. The end of the Trump Era in Washington is here.

For now anyway.

If there is one thing I’ve learned since Donald Trump decided to run for president it’s that maybe I shouldn’t try to predict much of anything he may do. He could very well return for the 2024 contest — I know I’d buy tickets for that show. For the moment, however, let us assume that this is the Big Goodbye.

These past four years have been some of the most interesting in American history, to be sure. What lessons we’ll take away from them remain to be seen. As long as that’s in the hands of present-day historians we’re not going to get a real good read on anything.

From a personal perspective, I’ll tell you what I said on my podcast that will be posted later today: the overwhelming relief of not having to endure a Hillary Clinton presidency is something that I have been grateful for every day since Trump took the oath of office. It’s also made it all worth it. This great nation really dodged a bullet when Trump stunned the world and banished Granny Maojackets to Chappaqua to spend her days cracking open boxes of Franzia and pulling the wings off of flies.

Yeah, we’re heading into some bleak times, but they’ll be nothing compared to what Mrs. Bill would have put us through.

Trump may have only given us a four year reprieve from the dystopian hell that the Democrats want to unleash on the America that they hate but I think the time may have given us some ideas about how to fight them.

Oh, and the Supreme Court too.

Victoria wrote a great post yesterday listing some of the things that we’re going to miss about Trump as president. It’s a great read. Here’s one we don’t talk about enough:

Trump likes babies. He is the most pro-life president ever. Not only did he show up to the March for Life in person, becoming the first president to do that, but he restored the Mexico City accord that halts funding for abortions in other countries. He cut federal funding for abortion in the US. He did more than any president to stop abortions. He cut funding for the UN Commission on Population Control because it was funding “coercive abortions and forced sterilizations.” He protected religious adoption agencies from religious discrimination by government.

Now we’re going to be plagued by a fake Catholic president who’s got a lust for abortion.

Just an FYI for the non-Roman Catholics out there: the Church hasn’t changed its stance on baby killing. It’s just one of the million ways that the drooling husk Biden is a fraud.

Back to Trump. He was the perfect antidote to the Obama years. There were a few Republicans I liked in that 2016 field early on when it was huge. I can’t imagine any of them accomplishing what Trump has accomplished. It was going to take a president whose first priority was America, not being liked by other Republicans.

That prioritizing is the thing about President Trump that the unnatural and insane rage that the Left has for him prevents them from seeing. I almost feel bad for them.

Almost.

I know that there are a lot of haters and trolls who read the Briefing (thanks for the clicks!) and they’ll all be gloating here for Trump’s last full day in office.

That’s OK. As Kira noted yesterday, they’re still miserable even though they’ve been winning a lot:

The Left – which has won everything in 2021 – continues to spiral into hopeless insanity. The continue to be miserable. I do not understand what is happening to these people, but it is frightening. https://t.co/bVcdWrT7eY — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 18, 2021

It’s been the case with the Dems for a long time that they’re miserable even when things are going their way. Trump really broke them though. Rather, their unhinged reaction to his 2016 victory broke them. They’ll never be whole again. That’s why they’re still spending all of their time in the press complaining about him rather than celebrating Biden. Trump built a mansion in their collective psyche that he is now going to rattle around in rent free for at least four years.

He’s leaving the White House but he’s not really going to be going anywhere thanks to that.

I’m off to polish my #Resist, #NotMyPresident, and #Impeach hashtags.

Big Tech wants to silence conservatives. Help us fight back by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Use promo code CENSORSHIP to receive 25% off your VIP membership.

Really Looking Forward to This

Actually it looks like Grandpa Gropes is trying to figure out how to work a hat here. https://t.co/uEga0IKtLB — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 19, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

This dad surprised his kids with a magical Disneyland-inspired ride at home! https://t.co/i9rZzYNwW0 pic.twitter.com/TSzQ1tnvJq — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 18, 2021

PJM Linktank

Me, of course: Hey Democrats: You Aren’t Gonna Like Where I Put This Olive Branch

Governor Ron DeSantis Vows to Put an End to the Censorship of Conservative Ideas

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #127: Why Joe Manchin Is Never Going to Switch Parties

#MeTwo: ‘WandaVision’ Carries On Annoying Slow Start TV Trend

Woke Robber Returns to Deliver Stern Lecture and Threatens to Call Police … On His Victim

Joe Biden’s Givebacks to Unions and the Bernie Sanders Coalition Will Force Regular Americans to Pay

Trump to Erect Statues of America’s Heroes After Year of Vandalism

Dems are aggressively anti-science. Biden Promises Science Will Guide Him. So Why Is He Canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline?

Scarborough Just Revealed How the Left Aims to Pressure Big Tech to Silence Conservatives

LOL. Yeah…no. NBC’s Mehdi Hasan: ‘Far-Right Domestic Terror Threat More Dangerous Than Al Qaeda After 9/11’

Updated: U.S. Capitol Lockdown Lifts

Left-Wing Activist Charged in Capitol Riot FINALLY Banned by Twitter

Um…EGADS! NYU Prof Attributes Black Trump Support to ‘Multiracial Whiteness’

The Great Digital Escape

Lady Gaga and the Star-Spangled Banner

Dr. Fauci Issues Another Dire Warning as Biden Vows to Lead With ‘Science and Truth’

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Democrat Lockdown Hypocrites

James Hetfield and the News: The Crazy Musical Mashup I Didn’t Know I Needed Right Now

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: Can I Afford to Drink During the Biden Years?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: More Than 250 Authors, Agents Compare Trump to ‘Son of Sam’ Killer

All Eyes on Joe Biden and His Democratic Congress

VIP Gold

How President Trump Is Continuing to Fight for the Unborn

From the Mothership and Beyond

BINGO. Maher: Don’t Confuse 5,000 Rioters With 74 Million Voters

WORLD GONE MAD—Now Mika is (sort of) making sense: Brzezinski To Facebook And Twitter: Your Last Minute Suck-Up To Biden Shows Why You Need To Be Shut Down

On His Way Out the Door Trump Signs an Executive Order Aimed at Beltway Bureaucrats

Here’s Why It’s Really Embarrassing That an MSNBC Producer Is Tweeting that Trump Gutted the GOP

That Awkward Moment When an Oscar Winner Personally Responds to a Movie Critic

Josh Hawley Has Found a New Home for His ‘Big Tech’ Book

He really stepped in it here. Steve Cohen: National Guardsmen Who Voted for Trump Are a Threat to the Capitol Building

British campuses have an Islamism problem

Documentary Review: “Night Stalker” A Powerful Recollection Of A Season Of Terror

There’s A Lot That Biden Won’t Be Able To Do With A 50/50 Senate

Parler seems to be sliding back onto the Internet, but not onto mobile

Boebert Sued After Blocking Critic On Social Media

D.C. Riot Latest Excuse To Rewrite Second Amendment History

After Concerns Of Violence, A Quiet Weekend At State Capitols

Catholic priest in Nigeria found dead after abduction

Biden’s Climate Team is Ready to Fight – for Racial Justice

“SCIENCE!” Biden’s New Covid Relief Expert Has a Record on Being Incorrect about the virus and Proving Trump Correct

Open for the Win: Kristi Noem’s South Dakota Among the Most Popular States for Relocation

Lockdown Rebellion: Over 50,000 Restaurants in Italy Defy Lockdown Orders and Reopen

Highly possible. Might Trump’s Final Revenge Be a Third Party?

Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll never again authorize deployment of Texas Nat’l Guard to DC ‘if they’re disrespected like this’

Maybe we should keep the public schools closed. New Deputy Secretary of Education promoted idea that schools are responsible for the ‘spirit murder’ of black children

They smell the weakness. After fourth American imprisoned, Richard Grenell says Iran is making moves against the Biden team

‘Nothing whatsoever could go wrong’! Democrats’ popularity will definitely skyrocket if they go this route to fight domestic extremism

Newton’s Apple Tree, Trinity College

Bee Me

Democrat States Follow The Science By Doing What Florida Did Back In May https://t.co/Idv5p1AYwm — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 18, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

OK, I’ve been there and I don’t remember this. Then again, I was with four other comedians and we were touring the South Pacific doing mostly Navy base gigs so there was definitely alcohol involved.

The United States needs the spirit of Jack LaLanne now more than ever.

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.