All Eyes on Joe Biden and His Democratic Congress

On January 20, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. will take office as the 46th president of the United States. Conservatives must focus on exposing his administration and combatting the same kind of insidious Grand Narrative that the Obama administration 3.0 will pump into the ether, abetted by the legacy media.

Many on the Right will be tempted to engage in the same denialism that Democrats did in 2017. Through chants of “Not My President” and endless arguments about the 2020 election, conservatives risk falling into the same kind of election relitigation that Democrats engaged in when Donald Trump won in 2016.

Don’t get me wrong — I support investigations into the 2020 election results and election integrity reforms designed to bolster Americans’ faith in the electoral process. In 2020, Democrat opportunists twisted the COVID-19 pandemic into an excuse to push mail-in voting and erode key election integrity protections. While I believe Trump was wrong to claim he won in a “landslide,” I do think the erosion of election integrity opened the door to claims of widespread fraud. Mail-in voting simply is less secure than in-person voting.

States must push election reforms to safeguard the electoral process, and Republicans should champion this issue. However, Joe Biden will be president and conservatives should focus on holding him accountable to his promise to be a president “for all Americans.” We cannot allow ourselves to get distracted by debates about whether or not Biden is legitimate.

As a Christian, I pray for those who are in authority — especially those I consider my enemies. I sincerely hope that Joe Biden will be a president “for all Americans,” that he will foster unity and healing in America. The United States desperately needs this kind of president.

However, Biden’s other promises during the campaign, his choice of running mate, his administration appointees, and the reports about his son’s foreign business deals suggest that Biden will only worsen America’s deep divisions and undermine the country’s faith in the office of the presidency.

If Tony Bobulinski was telling the truth and if Joe Biden was personally involved in Hunter Biden’s business deals enriching China at America’s expense, that scandal will provide fertile grounds for impeachment. Biden has repeatedly denied these claims, acting as though any attacks on his son’s business deals are below-the-belt. Yet Bobulinski came forward with documents, and Joe Biden has yet to thoroughly address his claims.

The People’s Republic of China presents a key test in Biden’s administration. Will Biden call out China for its abuses during the COVID-19 pandemic? Will he condemn the Communist Party for cracking down on Hong Kong? Will he hold China’s feet to the fire over its oppression of the Uyghurs? Will he counter the Communist Party’s unfair trade practices?

Biden’s history of going soft on China suggests otherwise, and any weakness the president shows when facing the CCP may be interpreted as grounds for impeachment, given Bobulinski’s accusations.

Conservatives should also be on the lookout for Biden’s weaponization of the Department of Justice, especially following the Capitol riot. Democrats are increasingly echoing the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which equates mainstream conservative and Christian organizations with racist terror groups like the Ku Klux Klan. Biden has already suggested he might create an SPLC-style terror watchlist ostensibly to protect LGBT people.

Biden will also reverse Trump’s wise moves in opposing transgenderism, Marxist critical race theory, and abortion in the federal bureaucracy.

The Democrat takeover of the Senate also opens the door for Biden to ram through divisive legislation like the Equality Act, a bill offering amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants, and assaults on the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Key American institutions like the Electoral College, the Senate filibuster, and the 9-seat Supreme Court will depend on the mercy of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.). If Democrats abolish the filibuster, they may add new states by simple majority vote in the House and Senate in an attempt to secure a permanent Democratic majority.

With all this on the horizon, conservatives cannot afford to stay home knitting whatever the conservative version of a Women’s March pussy hat would be. By all means, we should protest — but we must also remain alert and ready to face Biden’s abuses of power.

Here at PJ Media, we will equip you with the arguments to combat the legacy media narrative — which will resemble Pravda covering for the Biden administration. We will cover efforts at election reform, Big Tech censorship, and responses to Democratic demonization, but we will remain focused on the Biden administration and its allies in Congress.

I, for one, will be fervently praying that Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. serves out his term and that Kamala “lock-up-my-political-enemies” Harris never spends one day behind the Resolute Desk.

Let’s get to work.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.