DOJ Goes Nuclear on Anti-Trump Judge Boasberg

You may recall U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, the Obama appointee who was “randomly” assigned to one major Trump-related case after another, each time ruling against President Donald Trump with no regard for constitutional boundaries. His pattern of judicial overreach has become impossible to ignore.

Advertisement

While early efforts to impeach him stalled in Congress, the tide is turning. His abuse of power, which other Democrat-appointed judges have mirrored, prompted the Supreme Court to step in and curb the rampant misuse of nationwide injunctions.

Now, in a major development, the Department of Justice has filed a formal misconduct complaint against Boasberg, which will finally bring his actions into the legal spotlight.

Today at my direction, @TheJusticeDept filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration.



These comments have undermined the integrity of the judiciary, and we will… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 28, 2025

The complaint accuses Boasberg of violating multiple Canons of the Code of Conduct for United States Judges.

Canon 1 insists that judges “uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary.” Canon 2(A) requires judges to act “at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.” Canon 3(A)(6) prohibits judges from making public comments on the merits of pending cases.

Advertisement

By publicly forecasting his belief that President Trump would defy court orders before any such conduct even occurred, Boasberg not only prejudged the case, but he also sent an unmistakable signal that the outcome was already decided in his mind, irrespective of the actual facts or the law.

Recommended: MSNBC Goes Full Racist, Attacking Sydney Sweeney Ad Campaign



Litigants expect judges to apply the law fairly without preconceived biases about parties that appear in their courtrooms. But Boasberg’s words and deeds undercut that basic expectation. According to the DOJ’s complaint, “By expressing his view that a particular litigant would violate court orders, Judge Boasberg degraded public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary.” The complaint further notes that he compounded his error by acting swiftly to implement rulings based on a “preconceived notion” of Trump White House lawlessness, a notion for which there was zero evidentiary support.

To restore public confidence, the DOJ is calling for immediate corrective action, including transferring all related cases away from Boasberg. It urged a special committee to consider further discipline up to and including impeachment. The DOJ emphasized the urgent need to show that the judiciary holds itself accountable to the same standards as litigants, warning that inaction would only deepen public cynicism about a two-tiered system of justice.

Advertisement

Boasberg’s behavior, from his partisan pontificating to his hasty, vacated rulings, did real damage to the credibility of the courts. If unchecked, this conduct transforms the judiciary into nothing more than a political weapon, wielded by unelected judges to punish one side and shield another. The American people deserve better; they deserve a judiciary that applies the law impartially and faithfully, preserving both the reality and appearance of justice. Swift discipline, public, visible, and uncompromising, would send a clear message: No judge is above the rules that he is sworn to uphold.

Judicial bias isn’t just a talking point; it’s an attack on your freedom. PJ Media VIP brings you the facts the establishment media buries. Go beyond the headlines with exclusive access, an ad-free experience, and the ability to comment uncensored. Become a VIP today with the code FIGHT for 60% off. Help us hold the judiciary accountable: Support fearless conservative journalism now.