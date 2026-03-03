The Morning Briefing: Reactions to Operation Epic Fury Are Quite the Surprising Mixed Bag

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. No Sine Qua Non Sequitur today. It's a a lactose thing.
I cannot thank Sarah enough for pinch-hitting for me yesterday and doing a killer job. The birthday weekend was spent reconnecting with friends and family who I don't get to see nearly often enough.
As is my wont on the weekends, I paid no attention to the news, even when it's war news. That's not a news cycle that I could pop in and out of at a sports bar and stay up to speed. There was a lot to digest, of course. One would think that knocking out the Iranian psychopaths would be seen as a positive by most people, but we live in a weird world and the obvious bad guys aren't so obvious to some.
As we are all aware, there are people who aren't going to like anything that President Trump does. Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, and it's unspectacular. This is from a post that Robert wrote yesterday:
Over on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg’s far-left imitation of Elon Musk’s X, opera singer Manna K. Jones wrote: “Dear Iran, I’m sorry. I’m so so sorry… Signed, A Black American Woman.” Even for Threads, this was a bit much, and the reaction was swift. The first comment underneath Jones’ post read: “Iranian here, please mind your own business! We’re celebrating today.”
There's leftist arrogance in a nutshell — the progs all think that they know what's best for everyone else, even people on the other side of the world. Their virtue-signaling is always dripping with condescension too.
I've written on a few occasions about my old neighborhood in West Los Angeles. There were a lot of Persian Jews there who had fled in 1979 and I heard a lot of great stories over the years about what an incredible country Iran was before the Islamists took over. The tales were wonderful and the looks in the eyes of those telling them were heartbreaking. I can assure you that none of those people were upset about Operation Epic Fury.
People can still be surprising, My HotAir colleague Beege Wellborn covered this story out of Austin:
But this isn't what about Vinny that's caught the attention of a lot of people.
It's something to do with this moment, where he's reporting on a really large crowd of Iranian diaspora members who have gathered to jubilantly demonstrate in downtown Austin, in front of the state capitol. There are waving American, Israeli, and Iranian lion flags.
And loud chants of 'Thank you, Trump! Thank you, Bibi!' ringing out accompanied by a drum.
The young reporter, Vinny Martorano, was actually getting marching orders from a producer to avoid focusing on the pro-Trump people in the crowd. To his credit, Martorano ignored them. This was a CBS affiliate, by the way, just showing that the biased rot in that organization runs very, very deep.
BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE.
Notorious Never Trumper George Will had praise for the president, which David Manney wrote about. Will won't be sporting a MAGA hat anytime soon, but this is still a big deal. Hey, maybe Trump can get Bill Kristol on board with something soon. OK, there won't be any big Kumbaya moments like that, but it has been good to see that so many Americans know that Operation Epic Fury was necessary and the right thing to do.
Some really awful players are off the board and we should all be grateful that the United States has a president who possesses the willpower to make important decisions.
Everything Isn't Awful
Living the best life.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/4G79djB5z4— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 1, 2026
PJ Media
Townhall Mothership
VIP
Around the Interwebz
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Halloween https://t.co/CHZv07GMpb pic.twitter.com/UQDY4ANWUT— Grandma Moses (@GrandmaMosesBot) March 1, 2026
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
POTUS Press Today
