Explosives our military shared with regime targets in Iran during Operation Epic Fury did more than blow up targets; it exposed a political reflex that snaps into place whenever President Donald Trump takes decisive action overseas.

Within hours of the strikes, prominent Democrats declared the operation illegal, reckless, and unconstitutional. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), she of the small ankle-biting dogs who never stop barking and constantly make a nuisance of themselves, called the action an unlawful war and demanded that Congress rein in the White House. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), calling on her comic-book collection for foreign-policy lessons from such esteemed fictional characters as Joe Biden, labeled the strikes catastrophic and unnecessary. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the Temu Obama, insisted the administration owed Congress immediate answers and suggested limits on war powers. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), six-time champion of the Gollom look-a-like contest, said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's removal was a positive development but warned the white House lacked a clear plan.

Their language differed in tone and scripts, but the outrage moved in one direction.

Resolutions over the War Powers Act surfaced almost immediately; democratic lawmakers pushed for votes to restrict presidential authority and framed the strikes as a dangerous escalation. The urgency was unmistakable, the message unified, and the volume turned up to 11.

Yet maybe because the left uses so much oxygen in a room, Democrats suffered from oxygen deprivation? I'm only asking because their memories surrounding historical Iranian policy appear selective.

It was good to be an Iranian terrorist group in January 2016, when the Obama administration transferred $1.7 billion to Iran as part of a settlement tied to the nuclear agreement. The payment included $400 millon in cash delivered the same day American prisoners were released, along with $1.3 billion in interest.

Money was flown to Tehran in foreign currency, as the administration defended the transaction as a lawful settlement of a decades-old dispute. Democratic leaders broadly supported the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and its financial framework.

That action didn't trigger debates over emergency powers, didn't produce accusations of unilateral recklessness, and didn't prompt televised warnings about catastrophic instability. Instead, many Democratic lawmakers praised the diplomatic breakthrough and, in glorious terms, described the deal as a stabilizing force in the region.

Seriously, what harm would a few billion dollars given to the world's largest terrorist government create?

Good times. Seriously.

Pfft!

Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor under President Barack Obama, strongly supported the nuclear deal at the time and has since repeatedly criticized President Trump's withdrawal from it. Following successful reports from Operation Epic Fury, Rhodes warned of escalation and humanitarian fallout.

X users curtly told Rhodes to sit this one out.

'SIT THIS ONE OUT': Former Obama official Ben Rhodes criticized Trump's Iran strike on social media Saturday, prompting conservative pushback: 'You put these circumstances in place.' https://t.co/FVIUY905Ay — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) February 28, 2026

His critique reflects a sharp shift in posture compared to the confidence expressed during the 2015-16 negotiations.

Surprisingly, compared to the single-message strategy commanded by Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the Democrats were, well, in disarray. For her part, when the "emeritus" speaker talks about reckless behavior, irony quietly refills the glass.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) broke from most of his colleagues and defended the strike, arguing that decisive action against Iran's leadership could create an opening for long-term stability. Rep Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), a member of the Blue Dog Coalition, expressed support for confronting Iranian aggression while still seeking clarity on objectives.

Their positions stand in visible contrast to the louder condemnations.

What's tough to ignore is the pattern: When President Joe "where's my nose" Biden authorized strikes against Iran-backed militias during his administration, opposition within his party remained muted. When President Barack “Cash and Carry” Obama reduced sanctions relief and a $1.7 billion cash settlement, Democratic leaders framed the move as responsible statecraft.

But when President Trump orders coordinated strikes that eliminate hostile members of leadership, the response shifts from legal panic and televised alarm.

Operation Epic Fury will succeed or fail on strategic grounds, but early on, it's hard to argue that the attack's planning was well coordinated. Serious debate about long-term consequences is fair and necessary. What undermines credibility is selective outrage that appears tied more to the occupant of the Oval Office than to the underlying threat posed by the Iranian regime.

For decades, Iran's leadership funded proxy militias, backed regional terror networks, and suppressed (re: killed) its own people. Presidents from Jimmy Carter onward faced the decision of how to handle that regime. Some chose engagement, while others chose pressure: Each decision carried risk. What's changed isn't the region's volatility, but the consistency of partisan reaction.

If killing a tyrannical leader is illegal under one president, it must be illegal for all. If financial transfers are wise diplomacy under one administration, then decisive military action can't automatically become reckless under another, simply because of party affiliation.

The actors, displaying their versions of meltdowns, tell their own story.

