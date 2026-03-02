Why This Month of Ramadan Is the Perfect Time for War With Iran

We have all started hearing a lot in the news not only about how horrible it is for America to have eliminated the leader of the world's largest sponsor of terrorism, but about how dare we have a war during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which began this year on February 17 and continues through March 19. As expected, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Representative Rashida Tlaib, the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR), and their friends on the far left, like Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, are screaming that this entire war is “Islamophobic” and “illegal.”

Advertisement

But it is not illegal in Islamic law. Not only is war allowed during the month of Ramadan, it is historically encouraged (unlike the cursing that Omar and Tlabi displayed at the State of the Union address and elsewhere, as Islamic law specifically forbids profanity during this month).

Two years ago, Ismail Haniyeh, who was considered the political leader of Hamas (and who lived in Qatar until killed in July of 2024 and had a net worth of over 2 billion dollars!) called for all Arabs to attack Israel during Ramadan, and to siege and blockade the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, and have continual mass riots there. While Hamas has called for more war during this holiday, they simultaneously said that Israel cannot take military actions during this time. This theology was so believed by the Biden Administration that in 2024, they felt the need to honor Islam and airdrop aid into Gaza during the holiday in order to show their respect for Islam.

So what actually is Ramadan?

Ramadan is a month-long holiday commemorating Mohammed's first vision in 610 C.E., in which he supposedly was visited by the angel Gabriel (named Jibril in Arabic) in a cave near Mecca; and was given a revelation that ultimately became the Koran.

Islamic law dictates that Muslims must fast from dawn until sunset each day for the month. There are special ore-dawn and post-sunset meals; and theologically, Muslims are to give charity, pray extensively, and to study and read the Koran. Because the Islamic calendar is lunar, the holiday takes place at different times each year, during the 9th month of their calendar.

Advertisement

But it also has a history of wars during this "holy month." In fact, the Yom Kippur War against Israel in 1973 was started by the Arabs during Ramadan. Nowhere, in any Islamic law or text is war forbidden during Ramadan, although war is forbidden in the Koran during four other of their months (the 1st, 7th, 11th, and 12th).

In fact...Ramadan seems to be very much about war for Muslims. Beside the Yom Kippur War, there is an ancient history (of which Islam is proud) of Muslims going to war during Ramadan. Some examples.include:

The Battle of Badr, a victory led by Mohammed himself in the second Ramadan

The conquest of Mecca, 6 years after Badr

The war for Andulasia in 711 C.E.

The Battle of Ain Jalit against the Mongols

The Battle of Hattin during the Crusades

and that's just in the first 200 years of Islamic history!

As you hear people clamoring that the United States and Israel cannot have military operations against Iran during Ramadan, remember (and share) that not only is war not forbidden by Islam during Ramadan, history shows that it is actually encouraged. Ramadan is not like Yom Kippur, which they attacked us on and during which war is forbidden in Judaism. It is not a holiday of peace like Christmas, which prompted the unique Christmas Truce of 1914, which was a one day cease fire from both sides during World War I so that all could honor the holiday.

Ramadan is a holiday with a history of Moslems initiating wars... and there is no theological reason for the United States and Israel to halt their actions because of this holiday that is historically bathed in blood.

Advertisement

If peace is so important to Iran and its proxies during Ramadan, then why don't they just surrender their enriched uranium, stop their nuclear development program, and give up all of their ballistic missiles in favor of celebrating the holiday?

Consider and share this history of Ramadan with anyone who tries to use what they think the Islamic theology of Ramadan is in order to restrain Israel and the United States from saving Western Civilization from Islamic extremism.

... and instead, remember and point out what was done on October 7, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. A day dedicated to the renewal and joy of the Torah was transformed by the Iranian proxy of Hamas into a day of depraved horrors.

Never forget that day and what came after...

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of international conflicts and other key news in this 250th year of America’s existence. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.