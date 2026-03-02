Leftists All Over Are Mourning Khamenei, But This Far-Left 'Christian' Went WAY Beyond That

Leftists have been covering themselves with shame ever since Operation Epic Fury began, shedding copious tears for poor old Ayatollah Khamenei, but one prominent leftist and alleged Christian has gone way beyond that.

The sympathy for Khamenei springs from numerous wellsprings: he hated America, just as leftists do. He hated Trump and wanted him dead, just as leftists do. He hated Israel and wanted to see it destroyed, just as leftists do. He loved Islam, just as leftists do. He was deeply intolerant of dissent, just as leftists are. All this made the Iranian top dog one of the left’s favorite world leaders, and so when he was killed, and killed on the initiative of the Trump administration, no less, the leftist grief was immediate, deep, and sincere.

Over on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg’s far-left imitation of Elon Musk’s X, opera singer Manna K. Jones wrote: “Dear Iran, I’m sorry. I’m so so sorry… Signed, A Black American Woman.” Even for Threads, this was a bit much, and the reaction was swift. The first comment underneath Jones’ post read: “Iranian here, please mind your own business! We’re celebrating today.” Another added: “Iranian here; don’t be [sorry;] we’ve been asking for liberation from the brutal Islamic dictatorship for a while. You just happen to be loud and uninformed.” And a third: “Iranian woman here. Why are you sorry? We prayed for this. We are celebrating. This is what we wanted and we thank the president for doing it.”

As time went on, numerous American leftists chimed in to support Manna K. Jones in her sorrow over Orange Man Bad and to rebuke the Iranians for daring to be happy over something the hated Convicted Felon in the Tastelessly Redecorated Oval Office did, but ultimately, the ridiculous project proved impossible to sustain even on Threads. Manna K. Jones took down her original post, without explanation or further comment.

Others, however, stuck to their, er, guns. A clown calling himself “Richie Eyebrows” wrote: “Dear Iran, On behalf of all Americans that believe in what this country was founded on — we didn’t want this. I’m so sorry.” Like Manna K. Jones, “Richie Eyebrows” was inundated with responses from people who found his kneejerk leftist Trump-hatred unjustifiable under the circumstances. One wrote: “You’re sad the man who has killed over 40,000 of his own people in two months is dead? Get bent.” Another said of “Richie”: “If Trump killed Hitler, he’d be apologizing to Jews living in Germany.” Indeed.

Meanwhile, a Jan. 2026 hot take from far-left “journalist” Stephen Beschloss on X was getting wide circulation on Threads after the death of Khamenei: “No matter how long I live after we get through this dark chapter,” Beschloss wrote sagely, “I will never get over the immorality, the amorality, the corruption, the criminality and the cruelty in service to one of the worst humans to ever walk the earth.”

He didn’t mean Khamenei, the mass murderer of tens of thousands of his own people. He meant Trump. Nevertheless, in the race for the most over-the-top expression of Trump-hatred, Beschloss finishes a close second to John Pavlovitz, who bills himself on Threads as an “author, pastor, activist, and storyteller,” and on X, where he has nearly 392,000 followers, as “author of 'If God is Love, Don't Be a Jerk.’” Pavlovitz, who is so far to the left that he makes Chairman Mao look reactionary, had this to say after the killing of Khamenei: “Dear World, Please do whatever you need to. Sincerely, Decent Americans.”

Let that sink in, as the kids say today. On behalf of what he claims to be “decent Americans,” Pavlovitz is more or less openly calling upon foreign countries to attack the United States, presumably to stop the hated Trump’s reign of terror.

The moral myopia Pavlovitz displays here is simply astounding. You’d think Pavlovitz and his ilk would direct their ire at the man who killed thousands of his own people, rather than against the man with whom they have political disagreements, but leftists today aren’t that reasonable. For all the reasons enumerated above, they loved Khamenei, and they will likewise love his successor as the supreme leader, particularly if he goes on another mass murder spree of Iranian patriots.

Leftists will gleefully celebrate Trump’s death. But the death of an enemy of America leaves them crestfallen and, in Pavlovitz’s case, openly wishing for a force to attack their own homeland or their own countrymen. That’s how deep, and pathological, the left’s hatred has become.

