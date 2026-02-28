U.S. Hits Iran, and Congressman Pretending to be a Congresswoman Is in a Royal Snit

The Iranian Islamic regime is in profound crisis after the U.S./Israeli strikes, and Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Delusion) is peeved.

It was inevitable that Democrats were going to be angry about the strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran. But President Donald Trump at very least could have consulted with McBride first, before he went in with guns blazing. Delaware’s big man in Congress took to X to complain on Saturday afternoon about Trump’s "shoot-first-ask-questions-later foreign policy" and to lecture the president on foreign policy, and really, who would know better than a guy who insists that he is a woman and prances around in dresses demanding that everyone play along?

The formidable Middle East expert complained that “this president appears determined to drag our country into yet another regime change war overseas rather than addressing problems here at home.” It is hard to sustain the argument that Trump is not addressing problems here at home, and even harder to pretend that striking the Islamic Republic is in any way similar to the actions against Iraq and Afghanistan after 9/11, but after all, Sarah McBride is a man who pretends every day of his life to be a woman. After that, pretending that what is happening in Iran is the same as the misguided misadventures in in Iraq and Afghanistan is easy.

What Sarah (his real name is Tim, but I don’t mind calling him by the name he wants to be called; that is quite different from going along with his claim that he’s a woman. When I was five years old, I annoyed my parents for a week or so by demanding to be called “Max,” so I know what it’s like to want very much to be called by a name that isn’t one’s own) doesn’t seem to realize that in Iraq, the primary opposition to Saddam Hussein’s relatively secular regime was made up of Sunni jihadis who wanted to establish an Islamic state. Ultimately, some of them formed the Islamic State (ISIS), which still plagues free people worldwide. The idea that the Iraqi people would establish a Western-style secular republic was wrongheaded from the start.

Likewise in Afghanistan, the Taliban retained the loyalty of large numbers of people because they adhered to Islamic law, which the people wanted. There was no chance a republic was going to be established there, either.

In Iran, however, there is a history of secular, pro-Western rule and a population that is thoroughly fed up with the rule of Islamic law. The situations are not remotely similar. McBride, however, playing pretend again, this time as a foreign policy expert, continued: “Whether a full-scale regional war in the Middle East unfolds today or sometime in the future, this president’s shoot-first-ask-questions-later foreign policy inevitably leads to one place in the end: death, destruction, and destabilization.” Maybe. Or maybe it will lead to freedom for the Iranian people, but McBride glides right over that possibility.

“This president,” he announces, “routinely shreds both the progress and potential of diplomacy, just as he did when he destroyed the previous Iran nuclear deal. And just as he has done again this weekend, being far too willing to put the lives of American servicemembers at risk when achievable diplomatic and multilateral solutions exist to prevent a nuclear Iran or to secure the human rights of the Iranian people.”

This is sheer fantasy, as much as McBride’s claim to be a woman is. There were never any “achievable diplomatic and multilateral solutions exist to prevent a nuclear Iran or to secure the human rights of the Iranian people.” The Iranian regime believes it is implementing the perfect law of the only true god. That conviction is not something one negotiates away. Its nuclear ambitions, like its oppression of its own people, are based on Islamic principles. The negotiations were doomed from the start, but McBride wants us not only to think otherwise on the basis of no evidence at all, but to excoriate Trump for not thinking otherwise as well.

McBride concluded: “Military action should be an option of last resort, not your dessert round as you lounge at your personal resort. Through all of this, he has kept the American people — and Congress — in the dark about the realistic plans, potential risks, and true goals of this operation until it is too late. I’ve opposed reckless military action before and do so again, which is why I believe Congress must immediately reconvene to vote on a War Powers Resolution to prevent this administration from pulling us into yet another forever war.”

Above all, Sarah seems angry about being kept in the dark. If only Donald would talk to him. If only he’d communicate. Then at least Sarah would know where he stood. Oh, men can be so frustrating.

