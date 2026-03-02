Pete Hegseth Was the Spark, but Stelter’s Record Is the Fire

Brian Stelter, former CNN chief media analyst and host of Reliable Sources, has long presented himself as the watchdog of fairness in journalism, often critiquing how others frame stories, the questions they ask, and the voices they amplify.

His own record tells a different story, one marked by selective outrage, repeated misjudgments, and a habit of defending narratives that later collapsed.

The latest example of his panties wading centers on Pete Hegseth, the U.S. secretary of War, when he criticized Hegseth for controlling press access at a Pentagon briefing and pushing back on what he called a "gotcha" question from Courtney Kube, NBC News Pentagon correspondent. Stelter framed the moment as an attack on traditional media access while suggesting friendly outlets received favorable treatment.

If you're wondering about who was at today's Pentagon press conference, here's some context >>>



The Pentagon has severely restricted access to info in the past year. Pete Hegseth credentialed a MAGA media "press corps" last fall after traditional news outlets rejected new press… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2026

One of Tator's problems is consistency; during the Biden years, press aides routinely relied on pre-selected reporter lists and tightly managed events. Stelter never mounted a sustained campaign against that practice. In fact, his outrage seems to surface only when officials outside his ideological comfort zone assert similar control—a pattern that has persisted for years.

During the election cycle of 2020, Stelter treated reports of Hunter Biden's laptop as suspect and repeatedly entertained the possibility of Russian disinformation. As we know now, there is no evidence linking any material to Russian intelligence operations, but that didn't matter. Stelter insisted he had not pushed the disinformation angle, yet archived clips told a different story.

Going back a little further in time, we find Stelter amplifying coverage of claims tied to Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence officer behind the Steele dossier. For years, we were treated to RUSSIA-RUSSIA-RUSSA! After Robert Mueller's investigation showed there was no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, other "key" elements of the dossier proved unreliable. When the findings were announced, they landed quietly, like a sheet of paper on a media reporter's desk.

Hook. Line. And sinker.

An accurate line of thinking after Stelter fully embraced Jussie Smollett's 2019 claim of being a victim of a racist and homophobic attack. Smollett, an actor on the TV series Empire, alleged two men assaulted him in Chicago. In the wee hours of a "omigoditsobloodycold" Chicago winter weather. Smollett was later charged with staging the incident and convicted of disorderly conduct.

Early skepticism was scarce among media figures who rushed to frame the "event" as proof of rising hate.

Also in 2019, Tator criticized coverage of Covington Catholic High School students, including Nick Sandmann, after short video clips appeared to show students mocking Native American activist Nathan Phillips. When longer footage revealed a much more nuanced version of events, Sandmann secured settlements in defamation lawsuits.

This retweet by @brianstelter may have cost him his job at @CNN. It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Brian Stelter is a liar. I know how to deal with liars. pic.twitter.com/1VHxby9gim — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020

Also promoted by Stelter was Michael Avenatti, an attorney who appeared on CNN over 250 times in 2018, when Stelter floated Avenatti as a potential presidential contender. Avenatti was later convicted of extortion and fraud and sentenced to prison, while red flags about his conduct surfaced long before the verdicts, but Stelter's enthusiasm drowned out any thoughts of caution.

Scrutiny sometimes faded within his network's ecosystem. In 2021, leaked footage showed Amy Robach, ABC News correspondent, describing how her network spiked a Jeffrey Epstein story years earlier. Coincidentally enough, Stelter's roundup of major media stories that year skipped the controversy.

Stelter also downplayed the scandal involving Chris Cuomo, then a CNN anchor, who advised his brother, Andrew, the former New York governor, over sexual harassment allegations. Eventually, Chris Cuomo was fired.

Stelter has defended CNN as balanced and fact-based, even as ratings sharply declined after the 2020 election, yet he singled out hosts at rival networks as openly biased while insisting no comparable figure exists at CNN. As the numbers slid, CNN viewers reached their own conclusions.

Abrams’ final question, “Do you think that there are any people on CNN who are overtly biased?” resulted in a different answer from Stelter. “I really, truly don’t, and they fired me! And I’m telling you, I really, truly don’t,” he insisted. After Abrams proposed Jim Acosta, Stelter said, “I think Jim is telling the truth. I really do. The truth hurts really sometimes,” before arguing that Acosta had more of a “point of view” and “perspective” than a bias.

If you look at each episode by itself, each instance may look like an honest mistake. However, when piecing all these, and more, examples together, they form a record. When stories cut against progressive narratives, skepticism rises; when narratives align, caution often falls away, and that rhythm explains why his criticism of Pete Hegseth rings hollow to many.

Stelter's career was built on grading the media; unfortunately for him, the grades on his own scorecard tell a different story.

