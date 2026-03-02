Should Sanctuary Cities Have to Pay for Crimes That Illegal Immigrants Commit? That’s a Great Idea.

Michael A. Letts | 8:57 PM on March 02, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File

For the longest time, I’ve questioned why sanctuary cities allow illegal immigrant criminals to be protected, when they are clearly creating problems for the hard-working United States citizens living within their region. Even when ICE comes knocking to make some arrests, Democratic leaders can’t help but dig their feet in the sand, insisting that these aliens deserve to be protected.

And apparently I’m not the only one who thinks this way. Georgia State Rep. Houston Gaines has just proposed a new bill alongside his fellow Republicans, one that could actually hold sanctuary cities financially accountable for any sort of damage or crimes committed by the illegal aliens they’re sworn to protect.

Now that is an idea.

Gaines is basing the entire idea around the late Laken Riley, a nursing student who made her home near the University of Georgia. While she was out for a run, she was killed by an illegal immigrant (who has since been arrested and charged, though he’s currently requesting a new trial). Such an act is absolutely heinous, and Gaines is using this particular case as a basis to hold local governments’ “feet to the fire” should they continue to follow their sanctuary rules.

“You’ve seen these issues all across the country, in Minneapolis, certainly in Los Angeles… where you have really liberal local governments that just simply aren’t enforcing the law, and so we’re going to put an end to it here in Georgia,” Gaines noted.

There are six Republicans pushing the bill, which would broaden the ban that’s already taking place on sanctuary policies across new jurisdictions.

“What we’re doing here is making sure that people across the state know that if your local government is not doing their job, it’s time for the state to step up and make sure they do it, and the way to do that is hit them in the pocketbook.”

I honestly think that’s a great idea. If local leaders don’t listen to distinct voices that are concerned about illegal alien criminals living in their area, they’ll certainly listen when they lose thousands of dollars in funding based on the damage that has been caused by protecting them. It’s like when a kid breaks something in a store, and the parent is the one who has to foot the bill. It’s a matter of responsibility, period.

“Our whole goal here is not for all these refunds to occur, it’s just for local governments to enforce the existing law on the books. If a local jurisdiction is getting complaints, they simply clean it up and fix what they’re doing wrong so that you don’t see repeated complaints.”

Honestly, this is how local leaders are supposed to be running their government to begin with, through efficiency and assuring the safety of their local citizens. That’s what their sworn duty is, mind you. They were voted by the citizens to take care of them, not go and protect those who could inflict harm on them.

And like me, Gaines believes this would be ideal for other states. “I would encourage other states to do this because it is something that I believe will work and will hold local governments accountable if they’re failing to enforce their own laws and putting their own citizens in dangerous situations. That’s what we’re trying to avoid with this legislation.”

I not only applaud this decision, but I think we can go a step higher with it. Let’s get it in the hands of President Donald Trump. Let him take a closer look at the many laws these sanctuary cities are violating by protecting these illegal immigrants, and perhaps finding a way to financially punish them for doing so. Of course, the Democratic leaders of these states will likely complain until they’re blue in the face. But would action follow to avoid financial fallout? Very possible.

Here’s wishing Gaines and his fellow Republicans the absolute best in moving forward with this bill. I hope it makes waves and other governments catch on. Illegal immigrant criminals who commit heinous acts – like murdering poor Laken Riley – do not deserve protection.

And the ones protecting them don’t deserve a clean getaway. Fine ‘em until they understand the reasoning behind it. Period.

Michael A. Letts

Michael Letts is the Founder, President, and CEO of InVest USA, a national grassroots non-profit organization that is helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs. He also has over 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, hence his pro-police stance for his brothers and sisters in blue. Those interested in learning more about Letts can visit his official website here. Michael is also the author of Truth, Lies and Control: Finding Hope in an Upside-Down Worldwhich can be ordered here on Amazon!


