BREAKING: Drones Start Fire at U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia

A fire and explosion reportedly struck the United States Embassy in Saudi Arabia as the U.S.-Israel-Saudi-Qatari coalition continues its conflict with the collapsing Iranian terror regime.

The Saudi Arabia Defense Ministry was the source for the report of the explosion, but the ministry did not clarify if there were any casualties. The ministry emphasized the limited nature of infrastructure damage after the strike, however, so hopefully no one was either killed or injured.

The Grok AI translation of the ministry’s X post from Arabic into English said, “Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense: The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh was subjected to an attack by two drones according to initial estimates, resulting in a limited fire and minor material damage to the building.”

The news of the U.S. Embassy attack comes soon after America’s Central Command confirmed more U.S. casualties Monday. CENTCOM wrote briefly, “As of 4 pm ET, March 2, six U.S. service members have been killed in action. U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region.”

CENTCOM added, “Major combat operations continue. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.” Besides the military casualties, at least eleven Israeli civilians died from Iranian strikes in the Holy Land, and the Iranian regime continues to fire missiles and send drones at civilian targets in the Gulf states.

U.S. troops guarding our embassy in Pakistan suffered an attack from a violent pro-Khamenei mob over the weekend. The Americans perforce fired at the murderous mob, killing at least nine.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated if necessary with additional information.

