At Least 9 Killed as Pro-Khamenei Rioters Attack U.S. Consulate in Pakistan

Up to 12 people are reportedly dead after security forces opened fire on a violent mob of rioters protesting the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei outside the U.S. Consulate in Pakistan.

On Feb. 28, the U.S.-Israel strike “Operation Epic Fury” on Iran’s terror-sponsoring regime took out most of the top Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei himself. In a single day, American and Israeli forces took out numerous tyrants who had spent decades oppressing and killing their own people and spreading terrorism abroad. But there are members of the global jihad network who are devastated at the news of Khamenei’s death, including apparently a mob with murderous intent outside America’s consulate in Karachi, Pakistan.

The AP reported nine killed in the confrontation at the consulate in Karachi. Business Today subsequently reported that a dozen people were dead, and I have not been able to verify which number is more accurate.

The U.S. Embassy Islamabad did not clarify any casualties in its statement, which the U.S. Consulate Karachi reposted on X. “We are monitoring reports of ongoing demonstrations at the U.S. Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore, as well as calls for additional demonstrations at U.S. Embassy Islamabad and Consulate General Peshawar,” the embassy wrote.

It added, “We advise U.S. citizens in Pakistan to monitor local news and observe good personal security practices, including being aware of your surroundings, avoiding large crowds, and ensuring your STEP registration is up to date.” The embassy has not released any statement on deadly confrontations at U.S. diplomatic buildings yet.

Anyone who follows news about Muslim migrants who commit major crimes, including sexual crimes, in the Western countries to which they move knows that Pakistanis are not generally people you want in your neighborhood. Almost 97% of Pakistanis are Muslim, and Islamic sacred texts endorse jihad, rape, honor killings, child brides, sex slavery, and other atrocities.

The Associated Press reported Sunday:

Violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi on Sunday left at least nine people dead and more than 50 others wounded as pro-Iran demonstrators attempted to storm the U.S. Consulate, authorities said…Summaiya Syed Tariq, a police surgeon at the city’s main government hospital, confirmed six bodies and multiple injured people were brought to the facility. However, she said the death toll rose to nine after three critically wounded people died.

It is important to note that we are relying on leftist media and Pakistani authorities for these reports, which could be inaccurate.

In any case, pray for American soldiers, airmen, sailors, and Marines who are deployed overseas and especially those at bases and consulates in Muslim nations. They will need all the prayers they can get. The United States has confirmed three American casualties so far from the Iran operation.

