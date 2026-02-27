UK Police Officers Worked With Muslim Assault Gang

Victims of Muslim rape gangs in the UK also accuse local police of not only helping to traffic the girls to their abusers, but raping the girls themselves.

While the overwhelming majority of police in the UK are British, based on government data, the UK police also specifically brag about “How we're creating a diverse and inclusive police service.” Between corrupt British police and immigrants with cultures or religions that endorse rape, the issue of police complicity in rape gangs could be much worse than woke British authorities ever want us to know. After all, UK authorities want to pretend that Islam is culturally enriching, even though Islamic sacred texts explicitly approve and even encourage rape, especially of non-Muslim women.

Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe shared an official statement from The Rape Gang Inquiry, of which he is a part. The descriptions in the statement of the sort of abuse inflicted on one of the victims are horrific and disturbing, and there is even an indication that some of the rapists were also murderers. The perpetrators were primarily Pakistani. But I want to highlight one paragraph in particular for the purposes of this article:

The survivor’s violent gang rape and abuse began at the age of 12, she was raped multiple times per day over many years. The rapes were filmed and used as blackmail. The survivor has stated that multiple police officers were active perpetrators — money was exchanged openly and this destroyed her ability and willingness to seek help. Police vehicles were used to traffic her and some of the abuse events were called ‘cop nights.’

The survivor in question suffered abuse in multiple locations within Britain. It is worth mentioning that filming rapes is not exactly unusual among Muslim jihadis and criminals.

One of the most infamous recent examples would be from Oct. 7, 2023, in Israel, where Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists gleefully and proudly filmed themselves raping and murdering Israelis of all ages. Because rape can be permissible or even laudable in the Muslim religion, the rapists in these scenarios are often proud of what they have done.

Lowe’s inquiry is an independent one that he launched after crowdfunding £600,000, aimed at highlighting the stories of rape gang survivors and putting pressure on the Labour-dominated UK government, which has tried to suppress or minimize the decades of increasing sexual crime thanks to mass migration. It is unclear from his official statement what the ethnicity of the police complicit in the rape gang was, and it is difficult to find such information, probably because the UK government has an interest in suppressing it.

Christine Douglass-Williams at JihadWatch noted that the above police complicity is not an isolated problem. Rotherham Muslim rape gang victims testified to police complicity as well. The “five women who were exploited by grooming gangs in Rotherham as children say they were also abused by police officers in the town at the time. One says she was raped from the age of 12 by a serving South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officer in a marked police car. He would threaten to hand her back to the gang if she did not comply, she says.”

Meanwhile, in Nottingham, the mother of one of the three victims of a deranged killer is understandably furious because mental health workers previously released the killer under the theory that it was “racist” to have too many young black men in detention.

British authorities at both the national and local levels are deliberately destroying their country, handing it over to Muslims who have none of the same values that Westerners do.

