'Monumental' Supreme Court Ruling on California Schools' Secret Sex Changes for Kids

Saying that this decision sends "a powerful message that the Constitution still protects families, and California schools are not above the law," parents and teachers in California have won a "monumental" ruling at the U.S. Supreme Court, halting California schools from secretly transitioning children and hiding the information from parents until the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issues its final decision.

The U.S. Supreme Court threw out a 9th Circuit Court ruling that allowed government-run schools to keep secretly transitioning children while California parents pursued a lawsuit against the state.

The 6-3 ruling means that the parents will be able to continue exercising their fundamental civil rights "under the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment and the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment" while the 9th Circuit goes back to the drawing board to rule on the merits of this case.

Greg Burt of the California Family Council said the decision by the Supreme Court vacating the 9th Circuit's injunction was nothing short of "monumental."

"Today’s Supreme Court decision is a monumental victory for parents, teachers, and the Constitution," Burt said.

"The Ninth Circuit was wrong to block protections for families while this case moves forward," Burt continued. He said the Supreme Court ruled that "parents have a fundamental right to know what is happening to their children at school and to direct their upbringing without government interference."

Hear, hear.

The 9th Circuit could decide the case the other way, but that's unlikely, considering the court has already stated that parents are likely to win their case on the merits. Furthermore, it makes even less sense to allow California schools' wacky trans policies to continue while parents and teachers battle in the courts.

Burt said there were bigger issues here than merely vacating a stay because "California’s policy of hiding a child’s gender transition from mom and dad was not only unconstitutional, but it was also dangerous. No school should ever place ideology above a child’s well-being or a parent’s God-given authority."

This is how the California Family Council characterized the decision:

This decision sends a powerful message: the Constitution still protects families, and California schools are not above the law.

The per curiam decision said that the plaintiffs, both teachers and parents, objected to "policies [that] prevent schools from telling them about their children’s efforts to engage in gender transitioning at school unless the children consent to parental notification." The court also noted that "parents also take issue with California’s requirement that schools use children’s preferred names and pronouns regardless of their parents’ wishes."

And teachers who sued California Attorney General Rob Bonta objected that they were forced to fulfill the "implementation of the State’s policies."

While parents and teachers continue their appeal at the 9th Circuit, the pro-trans mafia can't steal a child's identity and keep it from mom and dad.

In an email, the California Family Council told parents that until the appeal is ruled on, schools may not:

* Conceal a child’s gender transition from their parents; * Facilitate social transitions at school without parental knowledge and consent; or * Compel teachers to mislead students’ families.

This decision will be celebrated by parents of all backgrounds, and will be shared far and wide from California church pulpits.

Finally, a little sanity.

