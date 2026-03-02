Nancy Pelosi’s Latest Flub Raises Question About Cognitive Impairment

The left has been playing the cognitive decline card against Trump since his first term — with zero medical evidence to back it up. Left-wing networks would literally bring on quack doctors claiming that something Trump did or said was a sign of some mental illness. It was such a joke. Then, they spent four years looking the other way as Joe Biden shuffled through his presidency, slurring his speech, freezing on stages, and losing sentences mid-thought. It wasn’t until his June 2024 debate performance that the denial became politically impossible. Of course, now that Trump is back in the Oval Office, they're running the same play again.

Meanwhile, one of their most prominent voices is botching basic vocabulary on camera. Nancy Pelosi, in an interview with Spectrum News posted on Friday, blasted the Supreme Court's presidential immunity ruling from last year, and promptly handed everyone a reason to question her mental faculties.

During the interview, the 85-year-old former House speaker launched into an attack on the court's July 1, 2024, decision granting presidents immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts. Pelosi wanted to accuse the Court of giving Trump a blanket pass. There were just two problems. First, that’s not what the ruling did at all, and second, she couldn't say the word.

"I thought there might be some decency in the Supreme Court. For this Supreme Court to give total amnity, uh, uh, uh, just amnity, to this president — that whatever he did, it was okay — is so contrary to the fundamentals of our country … all three houses, the president, the Republicans in Congress and the Supreme Court — a disgrace," Pelosi said.

"Amnity." Twice. The word is "amnesty," and she fumbled it both times before eventually landing on it later in the interview. The stumble undercut her entire attack — it's hard to make a sharp legal argument when you're struggling with the vocabulary.

Of course, this isn't the first time Pelosi has had one of these moments. These flubs have been happening for years, and the Democratic Party, the same party that denied Biden’s cognitive decline while fantasizing about Donald Trump’s, pretended like nothing was wrong. Of course, the most ironic example of this was actually in November 2024, when Pelosi went on MSNBC to accuse Donald Trump of "cognitive degeneration," and stuttered and visibly lost her train of thought mid-sentence.

The irony practically wrote itself. She was literally stumbling over her words while warning voters about Trump's supposedly deteriorating brain. You can't make this stuff up.

Pelosi’s apparent cognitive issues have been the source of speculation for years and have gone hand-in-hand with predictions of her retirement. Well, in November, she finally announced that she wouldn’t be seeking reelection. Perhaps she finally realized that she can’t keep this up anymore. Or maybe she finally figured it was time to sit back and enjoy all the money she’s earned in the stock market. Who knows? All I know is that the double standard is ridiculous. If Trump doesn’t walk fast enough, the left will spend hours speculating about how it’s a sign that he’s in mental and physical decline. Yet, Nancy Pelosi has had so many on-camera incidents suggesting some kind of problem that go completely unquestioned.

