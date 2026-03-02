Watch Hillary Clinton FLIP OUT During Oversight Committee Hearing!

Last week, we learned that during her deposition for the House Oversight Committee’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stormed out of the hearing after it was discovered that photos from the hearing were being leaked to the public.

If you thought, “Boy, I’d love to see that!” Well, your wish has been granted. The House Oversight Committee has released videos from the deposition, and we all get to see the moment Hillary erupted at Republican lawmakers and stormed out.

“There are photos that are being released of the secretary as she is testifying from inside this room,” Hillary’s lawyer is heard saying in the video. “Can you please advise me as to whether or not that's permissible and consistent with the rules, particularly given that we have asked for a public hearing? If there are photos that are being released of the secretary as she is testifying, can you please explain how that can occur?”

"I'm done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done," Hillary shouted. "You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior."

Someone off-camera announced that the deposition would go off the record. Boebert, audible in the background, confirmed she had taken the photo — though she noted it was snapped before the deposition officially began and offered to take it down. Clinton was not impressed. "Oh, for heaven's sake," she said, thumping her fist on the table. When someone tried to calm things down by pointing out that everyone was following the same rules.

Hillary was still miffed. "It doesn't matter. We all are abiding by the same rules." After a terse "Yeah, well" directed at no one in particular — with her lawyer simultaneously requesting a break — Hillary declared "I'm done" and left the table.

Hillary Clinton goes off on Republicans after it’s revealed unauthorized images of her were released: I'm done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior. pic.twitter.com/i2BmEH9lKx — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

Watch it again. It's great.

Clinton's lawyer went further, putting a formal objection on the record. "I'd like to just say, for the record, we find it unacceptable, we find it unprofessional, and we find it unfair," the lawyer stated.

"I've advised my members that no photos or videos during the deposition can be released,” Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is heard saying. “I understand the posted photo was taken before the deposition started. That will not happen again. And we will look forward to continue with the deposition."

The stunning moment was part of nearly five hours of footage showing Clinton being deposed by lawmakers investigating the government's handling of Jeffrey Epstein's case. Clinton stayed behind closed doors with both Republicans and Democrats from the 11 a.m. hour on Thursday, emerging to speak to reporters a little after 5:30 p.m. that evening. The former first lady and Obama administration official told lawmakers she had no recollection of ever meeting Epstein and that she only knew his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, as an acquaintance. It occurred a day before her husband, former President Bill Clinton, was similarly deposed behind closed doors for the committee's Epstein probe. When the testimony resumed, Clinton's lawyer accused the Oversight majority of "violating its own rules" with the photo leak.

Honestly, of all the photos in the world, there are others she should be more upset about.

Just saying.

