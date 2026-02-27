Bill Clinton Just Shredded the Left’s Trump-Epstein Obsession

Bill Clinton just shredded one of the left’s long-running fantasies, and it happened in the most casual, matter-of-fact way imaginable during his deposition with the House Oversight Committee.

During a brief pause in the deposition, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer stepped out to address reporters and offer a status update on the proceedings.

He explained that lawmakers had just wrapped up two hours of questioning, evenly divided between the Republican majority and the Democratic minority. After a short recess, he said, the committee would resume with another round led by Republicans, marking the third hour of testimony overall. He also dropped a truth bomb that sent the “Trump-Epstein” rumor mill straight into the wood chipper.

“I just wanted to mention something ’cause I know there’s a lot of obsession about President Trump from the media — a lot of curiosity about President Trump from [the] media,” he began. “I wanted to make a statement ’cause they’ll probably not mention this when they come out here.”

What Comer revealed next torpedoed all the shameless and desperate attempts by Democrats and their media enablers to turn Jeffrey Epstein into a Donald Trump scandal.

“Ranking Member Garcia asked President Clinton to quote, ‘Should President Trump be called to answer questions from this committee?’ And President Clinton said, uh, ‘That’s for you to decide.’” Comer paused briefly before dropping the real stunner. “And the president went on to say that, ‘The President, Trump, has never said anything to me, uh, to make me think he was involved,’ and he meant with Epstein.”

Bill Clinton — the man whose own relationship with Epstein is a radioactive topic for the left every time it resurfaces — flatly told Congress that Donald Trump never said anything to make him think Trump was part of Epstein’s sleazy world. That’s it. No cryptic language, no CYA equivocations, no hints of “questions still to be answered.” Clinton’s statement was as plain as day: Trump wasn’t involved.

For every liberal pundit who’s lobbed the alleged Trump-Epstein connection over the years, this was a kamikaze moment. “I know there’s a lot of curiosity about President Trump,” Comer added. “I thought that was an interesting thing that President Clinton said. So I’ll let the Democrats have the podium, and they can answer your questions. But we’ll, we’ll come back, uh, at the conclusion.”

Bam 💥 Comer says Clinton testified Trump never said anything to him to suggest Epstein involvement… pic.twitter.com/xbKQnsW27M — The Wakeninq (@thewakeninq) February 27, 2026

Ever since Trump came back into office, the Democratic Party has tried to smear Trump with accusations that he was involved in Epstein’s criminal activities, despite every trace of evidence pointing the other way. In fact, based on the evidence in the Epstein files, it’s clear that there are plenty of Democrats with skeletons in Epstein’s closet. Trump, on the other hand? Nothing. The left has been so desperate to link Trump to Epstein’s crimes that they are literally sharing doctored images on social media.

