Did Hillary Clinton Throw Bill Under the Epstein Bus?

The Clintons are on Capitol Hill this week, testifying before the House Oversight Committee regarding their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. It’s no secret that the Clintons were connected to Epstein. We’ve seen the photos of Bill from the files with victims, or photos of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Clinton White House. Heck, Maxwell was at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding for crying out loud.

Advertisement

Hillary testified on Thursday, and Bill is expected to testify on Friday, and that should be really interesting, because it sounds like Hillary may have thrown Bill under the bus a bit, or at least pushed him in front of it.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz interviewed Rep. Lauren Boebert on his OANN show, during which Boebert revealed what Hillary said during her deposition.

“The Oversight Committee you sit on has released these photos of Bill Clinton with all of these women on Epstein Island,” Gaetz began. “Did anyone show those photos to the former First Lady and ask her if that indeed is her husband?”

Boebert didn’t hesitate. “Yes,” she began, before diving into the details. “So the secretary was shown photos of former President Bill Clinton, with photos that were released in the Epstein files, and she did admit that it was her husband.”

This obviously isn’t much of an admission; we have seen the photos before and know it was Bill.

But Boebert wasn’t done.

“She could not admit where they were, when they were taken, who they were taken with, and why they were taken, and what he was doing with those women.”

Boebert painted a picture of Hillary being eager to deflect every question. “So it was very difficult to actually get any truth from her,” she added. “But we did hear from Mrs. Clinton regularly that the committee should ask her husband these questions — if we want answers.”

Advertisement

That sure sounds to me like Hillary Clinton putting the onus on her husband to defend himself, to explain himself, because she wasn’t about to defend him. Granted, I wasn’t there, but that’s the vibe I get.

And Boebert made it clear that Bill will be thoroughly questioned.

“And so we are going to be asking Bill Clinton questions tomorrow,” Boebert continued. “And see if he can recall why he was in hot tubs with these young girls and receiving massages from women, and what exactly he was doing all those times on the Lolita Express and on Jeffrey Epstein’s island.”

Hillary certainly deserved to be questioned about the relationship, but Bill Clinton’s testimony is what really matters here.

Related: Democrats Are Once Again Being Accused of Rigging Elections — by Other Democrats.

That’s not to say there weren’t some tells that Hillary knows what’s what.

Boebert described Hillary’s curious amnesia when it came to dealing with her own husband. “And since… Hillary Clinton could not recall the conversations that she personally had with her husband once she learned about these images,” Boebert said, “we are going to take it directly to Bill Clinton himself tomorrow.”

There it was. Hillary Clinton’s go-to move: when cornered, forget everything. “I do not recall” has served as a kind of family crest in Clintonworld, from missing emails to lost memories of Whitewater meetings.

Advertisement

We all know that saying “I do not recall” is a common way for witnesses to protect themselves from both self-incrimination and perjury because it avoids making a potentially damaging admission while also steering clear of a statement that can later be proven false. By framing the answer around memory rather than facts, a witness limits legal exposure while appearing technically compliant.

“[Hillary Clinton] was shown photos of Bill Clinton that were released in the Epstein files… She could not admit where they were, when they were taken, who they were taken with… and what he was doing with those women.”



Colorado Congresswoman @RepBoebert says Hillary Clinton… pic.twitter.com/SqbXwM7vCY — One America News (@OANN) February 27, 2026

If Boebert is right, then the former First Lady did more than avoid uncomfortable questions — she practically invited the committee to grill Bill instead.

Bill, meet the bus.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!