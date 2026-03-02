This Is What Theocracy Looks Like! Robots Who Staged Anti-PoliceTeslaKingsICEJews 'Protests' Are Back!

Victoria Taft | 11:02 AM on March 02, 2026
AP Photo/Hadi Mizban

I remember the times when we laughed and rolled our eyes about these insipid local TV stories that highlighted the "disease of the week,"  "crime of the week," and "scam of the week." They were ratings extravaganzas, of course. 

Advertisement

Welcome to 2026, dear readers, where we've reached peak "protest of the week." Organizers hope to get boffo ratings on Bluesky. 

Sigh. 

I know many of you long ago realized these protests of the week are meant to send anti-American and divisive messages for social media engagement at the behest of their NGO paymasters. 

For those wise souls who know this, you are excused from the final, turn in your bluebooks, and you have won my ardent admiration. A+. 

You may wish to stay for the extra credit assignment, however.

Over the weekend, the older white ladies of the left and their 32-year-old college critical theory TA beards rolled out their next iteration of anti-TeslaICEPoliceIsraelTrumpKingsJews stage-crafted street theater paid for by some far-off billionaire. 

We've seen these nutters hold protests, which many times end in riots, to support a drugged-out dude who passed forged $20s. There have been protests for an MS-13 gangster that the president wants to kick out of the country, and support for a state that calls for the extermination of Jews. They have encouraged Tesla torchings and over the weekend began their latest protests in support of Iran's Ayatollah.  

These New Yorkers got their new signs in record time, considering the direct action on Iran started on Friday. Check out the all-purpose slogan, "Stop the War in the Middle East." Classic.

Advertisement

They got more specific in Seattle. "Hands Off Iran," read a press release from the usual suspects. The sponsors of this planned op, spun up within hours of the Iran attack, read like every other astroturfed protest:

The rapid response rollout for this event featured all the groups we've seen before. This X user, "Schwalm5132," pointed out the usual suspects:

Check the sponsors: Seattle Anti-War Action Network (tied to Action Network, a progressive hub funding left-wing ops). Troublemakers (radical Seattle activists with anti-capitalist ties). SARI (South Asians Resisting Imperialism, fundraising for Palestine solidarity. Echoes of foreign-linked agendas).

Then Refuse Fascism. Major red flag. Investigations link them to Soros' Open Society Foundations, Arabella Advisors' dark money machine, and Tides Network. These are the same slush funds behind Antifa chaos and $100M+ in "riot inc." spending. Taxpayer dollars indirectly propping up anti-American protests? Unacceptable.

Veterans for Peace? They get grants and donations, but mix with radicals like DSA Seattle (Democratic Socialists, member-funded but plugged into national socialist networks). Nidal Seattle, Bilyad for Palestinian Education, Haebang Collective. All pro-Palestine, anti-imperialist groups with fundraising ties to Gaza aid and international solidarity. This mishmash isn't local. It's orchestrated.

Advertisement

I wonder if these people know that renta-mobs are how the mullahs took over Iran in the first place. 

This is what theocracy looks like!

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, radio talk host, and host of the “Adult in the Room Podcast.[email protected]

Read more by Victoria Taft

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ANTIFA IRAN ISRAEL PRO-PALESTINIAN AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: The United Freaking States of America. Heck Yeah! Sarah Anderson
U.S. Hits Iran With Iran's Own Drone Design, and I Can't Stop Laughing Stephen Green
Let's Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With Iran's Mullahs Victoria Taft
The Reason Trump Struck Iran That the Left Doesn’t Want You to Know Matt Margolis
Tim Walz Is Stonewalling Congress to Protect Fraudsters and His Legacy Matt Margolis
Who’s Running Iran (for Now)? Tim O'Brien

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

U.S. Hits Iran With Iran's Own Drone Design, and I Can't Stop Laughing
Democrats’ Hypocrisy Exposed in Trump Iran Strike Fury
Forty Years in Coming: Iran’s Ahmadinejad Eliminated
Advertisement