This Is What Theocracy Looks Like! Robots Who Staged Anti-PoliceTeslaKingsICEJews 'Protests' Are Back!

I remember the times when we laughed and rolled our eyes about these insipid local TV stories that highlighted the "disease of the week," "crime of the week," and "scam of the week." They were ratings extravaganzas, of course.

Advertisement

Welcome to 2026, dear readers, where we've reached peak "protest of the week." Organizers hope to get boffo ratings on Bluesky.

Sigh.

I know many of you long ago realized these protests of the week are meant to send anti-American and divisive messages for social media engagement at the behest of their NGO paymasters.

For those wise souls who know this, you are excused from the final, turn in your bluebooks, and you have won my ardent admiration. A+.

You may wish to stay for the extra credit assignment, however.

Over the weekend, the older white ladies of the left and their 32-year-old college critical theory TA beards rolled out their next iteration of anti-TeslaICEPoliceIsraelTrumpKingsJews stage-crafted street theater paid for by some far-off billionaire.

We've seen these nutters hold protests, which many times end in riots, to support a drugged-out dude who passed forged $20s. There have been protests for an MS-13 gangster that the president wants to kick out of the country, and support for a state that calls for the extermination of Jews. They have encouraged Tesla torchings and over the weekend began their latest protests in support of Iran's Ayatollah.

These New Yorkers got their new signs in record time, considering the direct action on Iran started on Friday. Check out the all-purpose slogan, "Stop the War in the Middle East." Classic.

Advertisement

They’re bringing in the signs already. So much money is behind being ready this fast. My livestream will be on YouTube in half an hour. See you there. pic.twitter.com/VUYT0XS477 — Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) February 28, 2026

They got more specific in Seattle. "Hands Off Iran," read a press release from the usual suspects. The sponsors of this planned op, spun up within hours of the Iran attack, read like every other astroturfed protest:

The left is conducting "Hands off Iran" protests.



Meanwhile, the Iranian regime murdered 36,500+ protesters in 48 hours three weeks ago.



They're protesting to protect a government that just slaughtered its own people for protesting. 🤡 🤡 pic.twitter.com/mjV5CrzrZP — bitchuneedsoap (@bitchuneedsoap) February 28, 2026

The rapid response rollout for this event featured all the groups we've seen before. This X user, "Schwalm5132," pointed out the usual suspects:

Check the sponsors: Seattle Anti-War Action Network (tied to Action Network, a progressive hub funding left-wing ops). Troublemakers (radical Seattle activists with anti-capitalist ties). SARI (South Asians Resisting Imperialism, fundraising for Palestine solidarity. Echoes of foreign-linked agendas). Then Refuse Fascism. Major red flag. Investigations link them to Soros' Open Society Foundations, Arabella Advisors' dark money machine, and Tides Network. These are the same slush funds behind Antifa chaos and $100M+ in "riot inc." spending. Taxpayer dollars indirectly propping up anti-American protests? Unacceptable. Veterans for Peace? They get grants and donations, but mix with radicals like DSA Seattle (Democratic Socialists, member-funded but plugged into national socialist networks). Nidal Seattle, Bilyad for Palestinian Education, Haebang Collective. All pro-Palestine, anti-imperialist groups with fundraising ties to Gaza aid and international solidarity. This mishmash isn't local. It's orchestrated.

Advertisement

I wonder if these people know that renta-mobs are how the mullahs took over Iran in the first place.

🚨For those of you who were not around in 1979, here is how it all started when the radical Mullahs overtook the Iranian people and took hostages at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/QgrSI0CGxg — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 28, 2026

This is what theocracy looks like!