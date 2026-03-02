Tim Walz Is Stonewalling Congress to Protect Fraudsters and His Legacy

Tim Walz’s political career is finished. He has abandoned his reelection bid, and his hopes of running for president are shot. Yet he’s still trying to protect his legacy by stonewalling a federal investigation into one of the biggest fraud scandals in American history.

The U.S. House Education and Workforce Committee, chaired by Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan, sent Walz a letter in February, calling him out for failing to fully comply with a congressional subpoena that has been sitting on his desk since September 2024.

The U.S. House Committee on Education and Workforce (Committee) continues an investigation it began in the 118th Congress into how the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) administers two federal nutrition programs (i.e., Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and Summer Food Service Program (SFSP)) and into the massive fraud perpetrated by the nonprofit Feeding Our Future (FOF), its principals, and other individuals.3 Federal prosecutors have described the scheme as “not just criminal, but depraved and brazen.” The Committee writes to reiterate key requests made in its earlier correspondence to which you have as yet failed to provide full or complete responses.

That subpoena — issued by then-Chairwoman Virginia Foxx — contained 14 specific document requests tied to the Feeding Our Future scandal, a breathtaking scheme in which a Minnesota-based nonprofit stole roughly $300 million in COVID-19 relief funds meant to feed needy children.

For what it’s worth, Walz's office responded to the subpoena — eventually. But what lawmakers got back was a carefully curated pile of nothing. Curiously, the information the committee really needed was missing. Text messages between Walz and his staff? Missing. Communications showing how his team handled congressional information requests related to the fraud probe? Also missing. Walberg wasn't impressed. His February letter stated flatly that Walz's "responses to the subpoena lack clarity and appear designed to evade the requests.”

In short, Walz may be headed out the door, but he’s not exactly going quietly. He has a legacy to protect, and he’s going to spend as much time and energy as he can to protect it.

"Reporting over the last five to 10 years and the criminal trials of FOF personnel and others continue to raise grave concerns about whether the [nutrition] programs have adequate safeguards in place against fraud, waste, and abuse,” the committee's letter noted. "Related questions exist of whether Minnesota and MDE have exercised sufficient oversight of food service sponsors and providers.”

Whistleblowers have claimed that Walz knew fraud was occurring and allowed it to continue. In January, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) argued that the scheme wasn't an oversight failure but "active assistance" from the top of Minnesota's government. All three Republican Minnesota state lawmakers who testified at a January House Oversight hearing agreed that the Walz administration didn't just miss the fraud — it had political reasons to let it keep going.

Nearly 80 defendants have been charged in connection with the Feeding Our Future scheme, and more than 50 convictions have already been secured. But make no mistake about it, the investigation is far from over. Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on March 4.

