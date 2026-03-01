The Reason Trump Struck Iran That the Left Doesn’t Want You to Know

Americans woke up Saturday morning to the news that the United States and Israel unleashed a coordinated strike, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, leveling key Iranian military sites and taking out much of the regime’s top brass. Among the dead is none other than Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It was a good day for the Middle East and the world.

Except for the Democrats.

Almost instantly, Democrats in Washington started howling, calling the strikes “illegal,” “dangerous,” and “reckless.” They claimed that President Donald Trump didn’t consult Congress. You’d think they’d be cheering the demise of one of the world’s most dangerous tyrants, but no. For the left, this wasn’t a victory against terror. It was another chance to vilify Trump.

First, it should be noted that Congress was briefed. The Gang of Eight, which includes members of both parties’ top leaders in Congress, had been briefed days earlier that military action might be necessary.

“The Gang of 8 was briefed in detail earlier this week that military action may become necessary to protect American troops and American citizens in Iran,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement posted to X. “I received updates from Secretary Rubio thereafter, and I will remain in close contact with the President and the Department of War as this operation proceeds. We pray for the safety of our brave servicemembers and our allies involved in Operation Epic Fury. May God bless them, and may God bless America.”

So much for that narrative.

But, here’s what they don’t want you to know: the strike wasn’t about flexing muscle or distracting from politics. It was about stopping an imminent bloodbath.

According to CNN’s Scott Jennings, senior Trump administration officials presented ironclad intelligence showing Iran was preparing to launch missile attacks on both U.S. military and civilian targets across the Middle East.

🚨🚨Senior Trump Administration officials telling me that credible intelligence indicated Iran planned preemptive missile strikes against US military targets in the region, and against civilian targets as well. Failure to act would’ve resulted in mass US casualties. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 28, 2026

“A senior administration official said today that they believed Iran was preparing to potentially launch preemptive missile strikes, a factor that influenced President Donald Trump’s decision to initiate military action,” CNN reported.

“We had indicators that they intended to use it potentially, preemptively, but if not, if not simultaneous, against with any actions against them, immediately against us,” a senior administration official told the network. “And the president decided he was not going to sit back and allow America’s forces in the region to absorb attacks from conventional missiles.”

The official added, “We are not going to be held hostage by them, and we are not going to let them hit us first, because it would have substantially increased the risk to our troops in the region and to our allies.”

A senior U.S. official also explained that waiting to be hit first was not an option.

“The president decided he was not going to sit back and allow American forces in the region to absorb attacks from conventional missiles,” the official said. “We had analysis that basically told us [that] if we sat back and waited to get hit first, the amount of casualties and damage would be substantially higher than if we acted in a preemptive, defensive way to prevent those launches from occurring.”

The Democrats don’t want you to know about this. They want us to believe Trump abused his authority by striking Iran, because they’re looking for pretexts to impeach once they’re back in the majority.

