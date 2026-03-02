Peace Is Not the Mere Absence of War

Good morning and welcome to the new week. Today is Monday, March 2, 2026. Only 18 days away until spring is sprung.

Today in history:

1629: English King Charles I dissolves Parliament against opposition, imprisoning nine members of Parliament.

Advertisement

1776: American troops begin shelling the British in Boston.

1799: Congress standardizes U.S. weights & measures.

1817: First evangelical church building dedicated, New Berlin, Pa.

1819: The U.S. passes its first immigration law.

1867: Jesse James' gang robs a bank in Savannah Mo., killing one.

1925: Nationwide road numbering system & U.S. shield marker adopted.

1933: King Kong, starring Fay Wray, premieres.

1945: U.S. 8th Air Force bombs Dresden

1965: The film adaptation of The Sound of Music premieres

1983: Philips and Sony introduce compact disc recordings.

1984: Iran’s offensive against Iraq fails.

Today’s Birthdays Include: Sam Houston, Theodore Geisel (Dr. Seuss), Mel Ott, Desi Arnaz, Murray Rothbard, Mikhail Gorbachev, Tom Wolfe, Larry Carlton, Gates McFadden, Karen Carpenter, Laraine Newman, and Jon Bon Jovi.

* * *

I’ve been going on for the last couple of days about this, but there remain several points that need discussing about our decapitating the biggest exporter of terrorism, and the biggest governmental abuser of its own citizens. In both cases, we’re talking about the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Rather than try to hit the moving target of the news of the conflict as it flashes by us, I’ll stick to observing the more stationary and therefore more easily discussed points.

One of these is the so-called “United Nations,” having shown itself, as it has always been, worse than useless. It did so the moment it put Iran in the position of being on the UN Human Rights Commission. Let’s also consider the reaction of the UN Secretary General to our actions in Iran:

Advertisement

There is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes.



Lasting peace can only be achieved through peaceful means, including genuine dialogue and negotiations.

This is not only demonstrably untrue, but it is also, in fact, directly counterproductive to the cause of peace. Clearly, the secretary general of the UN believes that peace is merely the absence of war. He also believes that peace can be negotiated. That is not only untrue, but it is also a dangerous falsehood.

History shows us clearly that negotiated peace very seldom lasts for very long, and usually works out to a serious disadvantage for one side or the other. Which of itself, leads to more bloodshed.

A close look at North Korea, certainly the product of a negotiated peace (with no small involvement by the United Nations, I should add) and of an antiwar sentiment here in the United States back in the days of the Korean War, will demonstrate that clearly. I suggest that you ask the Koreans, particularly the North Koreans, if they think their existence has been a peaceful one since those days. I suspect that they will not. They have, rather, been living under a dictatorship as brutal as Khamenei and his Islamic thugs have ever been.

Yeah, Good job, guys. Not.

Consider also the negotiated peace of World War I. What was negotiated, most scholars of today will advise us, led directly to World War Two, which was, of course, an even bigger and bloodier conflict, which required in the end not “peaceful negotiation” as Neville Chamberlain and Count Halifax promoted back in the day, but an all-out bloody effort to remove the regimes of Germany and Japan from the face of the planet, and the millions of dead that went with it. That’s a cost we could have avoided paying had we reacted properly and in a timely fashion to those threats, as Donald Trump has done in this case.

Advertisement

I dare to propose to you that real peace is the product of having overwhelmingly won the war and of showing the resolve to take on all those who would disturb that peace, thus removing war as an option for them in the future.

As examples of this, let’s look at Germany and Japan in the years following World War II. I suspect and suppose that there are very few indeed who will complain that the actions and intentions of the German and Japanese peoples following World War II have been anything but peaceful. Demonstrably, these two countries have, since WWII, been among the most peaceful countries on the planet, and have been stalwart friends of freedom as well. I suggest this is a direct result of having won the wars against Germany and Japan in overwhelming fashion, and showing a continued resolve to take it on any world power that decides, for whatever reason, to act unpeacefully.

As to the specifics of this current action, consider that with Iran and Venezuela, we just took out China’s two top oil suppliers in the last 60 or so days. If they have any hope of gaining dominance, China needs this oil to fuel those efforts. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin just lost his key supplier of inexpensive drones and other weapons for Putin's war in Ukraine. That’s a move that solves two problems for the maintenance of peace, right there. Do not forget that the Mullahs were still attempting to get a nuke to use in their jihad against the remainder of the world.

Advertisement

Aside from the issues of Venezuela’s drug trade and China and Russia’s expansionism, imagine the deaths that would happen if the Mullahs ever got their hands on a nuke. The cause of peace has been greatly served by Donald Trump having the intestinal fortitude to act when required to maintain it.

If you think back, you may have heard the phrase “4D chess.” This is what that phrase refers to. By taking out those two dictatorships and establishing our dominance, we have removed the threat posed by not only the drug trafficking from Nicolás Maduro and the threat of violence from Iran, but we’ve also limited China and Russia’s aggressive expansionism.

For those who are still inclined to defend Iran verbally (but, notably, who won’t go there and pick up a gun), I will remind you that from the 1979 hostage crisis to the bombing of the USS Cole to 9/11, to the assassination threats and attempts on Donald Trump, Iran has been at the root of all of these and more. Tehran has been sponsoring terrorism all over the world. Mark Levin said on Sunday that there are some 44 cases of high-profile examples of terrorism against us. Levin writes, "The Iranian-Nazi regime… [has] murdered more than 1,000 Americans [and] relentlessly pursued nuclear weapons to use against us — they are genocidal warmongers".

And speaking of that 1979 hostage crisis, notice that Iran, instead of responding to the weak-kneed pleas from Jimmy Carter, responded instead to a real president to assume the role, you know, the kind with a spine, specifically, Ronald Reagan, to release those 444 hostages. Trump, given Iran’s repeated attempts to take him out, must have been a frightening prospect for the Mullahs.

Advertisement

I see where Russia’s Putin spoke up yesterday, calling the killing of Khamenei a “cynical violation” of morality.

Forgive me, but while I will take lessons in morality from a great many people, I will certainly not take such lessons from Putin, after watching his bloody expansionism for the last dozen years. Thank you very much, but no.

And isn’t it interesting that for all the history of the anti-American left preaching to us about Putin and his supposed (and long disproved) relationship with Trump, and how evil Putin is, they now come down on the same side as Putin? Gives one the decided impression that their logic is driven by the finger gauge.

We're not out of this yet, but in my judgment, the Islamic Republic is finished and well gone. It is important to the continuance of our great country that we watch closely who it is that is angered by our actions. That will bear on many points of the future of our country.

The reference being made in the Thought for the Day should be obvious: “I have never killed anyone, but I have read some obituary notices with great satisfaction.” —Clarence Darrow.

Hope to see you here tomorrow. Until then, take care of yourself.

We live in dangerous times. That's why it's important for you to become a PJ Media VIP member. Not only do you support the reporters and writers who support YOU, but you also get 60% off the regular price by going to this link and using the promo code FIGHT.