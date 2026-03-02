Five Things President Trump Would Do if He Were a Fascist

Leftist propagandists and their useful idiots have so associated President Donald Trump’s name with the word “fascist” among themselves that, when a leftist is talking, it’s become a drinking game. If you’re a conservative listening to leftists talk, hearing them call Trump “Hitler” and a fascist is so nauseating that it makes alcohol look that much more enticing.

Advertisement

All Trump has to do to get leftists and the legacy media to spin themselves into a tizzy over his “fascism” is take his first breath in the morning. His very existence is fascist to them because he’s occupying an office they feel was rightfully and democratically reserved for Kamala “I never won a primary” Harris or “Dementia (Did I win a primary?)” Joe.

After indulging in some legacy media of late, I wondered what Trump would have to do to literally be a fascist. Here are five things he’d have to do to actually be what leftists say he is.

Censor the people

For as much as Trump hates the legacy media, he makes more time for them than any president in modern history. He does it routinely and spontaneously with no ground rules. No pre-selected questioners and no scripted questions from the media. He takes all comers and gives as good as he gets.

He doesn’t bully Big Tech into censoring and deplatforming users. Not a leftist in this country has to worry about being canceled online in the same way the Biden administration played an activist role in taking down content and people it didn’t like. No leftist has gotten "de-banked" since Trump became president. That was not true under Biden.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the legacy media like to say that Trump has declared war on the media by threatening freedom of the press by suing outlets when they libel and slander him. Trump is such a bully that not one media outlet has to fear being intimidated the way the left does routinely. They don’t really have to worry about what they say unless they are so committed to libel and slander that they just can’t quit.

Advertisement

Issue dictates and mandates for the people

Remember the time Joe Biden threatened 80 million (by his count) working men and women in the country with being fired if they did not comply with his mandate that they take an experimental vaccine that didn’t work? I can’t think of a president in all of the nation's history who threatened the entire country’s job security if they didn't comply with an order he gave them.

President Biden Announces Unprecedented Vax Mandate That Impacts 100 Million Nation Wide...



He Said "This Is Not About Freedom or Personal Choice"



I Will Not Comply... #ProudNeverSleever



Here Are The Highlights... 👇 pic.twitter.com/FkZVlJgP8m — Spiro (@Spiro_Ghost) September 9, 2021

Use the intelligence community to go after their enemies

The Soviet Union had its KGB. East Germany had its Stasi. These were the shady, duplicitous figures that hid in the shadows and not only spied on their citizens, but punished them in any number of ways if they did not conform to the fascist leaders’ expectations.

The intelligence community is where it’s at if you want to target an opponent and make stuff up, if you have to, in order to destroy the opposition.

Trump famously doesn’t trust the IC for what the Democrats and the IC did to him in his first term. “Crossfire Hurricane,” anyone?

Crossfire Hurricane is one of the greatest scandals in American history.



The Democrats politicized law enforcement and intel agencies.



They weaponized them to go after President Trump.



And to protect Hillary Clinton and cover up her corruption.



When the Senate Judiciary… pic.twitter.com/xGAuLcWS35 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) September 29, 2025

Advertisement

The feds under Democrat administrations tried not to get their hands dirty with some of the things they were doing, but that never got in the way of the leftist brown shirts who go by the name of Antifa. Did you ever notice that Antifa starts and stops its anarchy almost at will? It’s kind of like there’s a central command ordering them where to go and agitate to make life miserable for their political foes. What would you call “organized anarchy"? I’d call it a fascist op conducted by well-funded and well-organized leftists.

Create fake supporters

Since real fascists can’t draw a crowd through popularity or populism, they have to resort to threats to get crowds to come out for them, while other times, they offer financial incentives. The left in America would never be so fascist, would it?

Confirmed: Yes, protestors are being paid. pic.twitter.com/NdfBSF3v8c — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) October 7, 2018

It's almost like nothing the left does is real, and everything leftists do is designed to manipulate public opinion the way totalitarians do.

Take away freedoms

It’s not just denial of freedom of speech that fascists love. They love to take away freedoms of all kinds and put the power in the hands of the state. Universal healthcare, which gives the state a say in how well you can live or not, is a great “tool” for fascists. Working to institute governmental control into every facet of the economy is another. Sometimes it’s through regulation, like when the left took away your gas stove over their cash cow issue – “climate change.”

Advertisement

2/ Obama's EPA made up the “Endangerment Finding” in 2009.



It claimed that CO₂ was a threat to human health.



That one finding became the legal pretext for EVERYTHING:



→ EV mandates

→ Gas stove bans

→ Tailpipe regulations

→ Stupid airline rules

→ Power plant shutdowns pic.twitter.com/gKQjetVSg2 — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 29, 2025

Ireland is getting pretty good at this fascism thing by making it a criminal act to refer to a man as a man and a woman as a woman. Enoch Burke has learned the hard way.

Irish teacher jailed INDEFINITELY over pronoun debacle



Enoch Burke won’t be let out until he agrees to stay away from the school that fired him for ‘misgendering’ a trans student



He flat out REFUSES to ‘bow to transgender ideology’, and insists on showing up pic.twitter.com/uBF7GBZkxO — RT (@RT_com) December 3, 2025

That would never happen here, though, right? Wait a second. Do you remember Mark Houck, that pro-life protester who was arrested at gunpoint in front of his family at his home in the early morning hours by Biden’s storm troopers?

BREAKING: Pro-Life activist Mark Houck, who faced up to 11 years in prison, has been found Not Guilty. pic.twitter.com/TAY0BYGDAf — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 30, 2023

Then, of course, there are the J6ers. History books will be written about that travesty. All of these things just scratch the surface. We may have to revisit this list again and add to it. Projection is when, in politics and the media, you accuse someone of doing the very thing you’re already doing. If you want to know what the left is up to at any given moment, just listen to what they accuse conservatives and Trump of doing. They always give themselves away just by talking.

Advertisement

Who are the real fascists, really?

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!